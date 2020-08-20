Left Menu
Development News Edition

TAIPA warns public about rising cases of tower installation frauds

Drawing attention to such frauds which are taking place especially in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, industry body Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said this is an "alarming situation", and needs to be addessed at the earliest. "A group-marketing fraud in the name of a big telecom company has been enticing unsuspecting victims across the country, duping them of lakhs of rupees," TAIPA said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:06 IST
TAIPA warns public about rising cases of tower installation frauds
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Connect_TAIPA)

Industry body TAIPA on Thursday warned the public about increasing cases of tower installation frauds, where scammers posing as agents of telecom firms dupe unsuspecting victims of lakhs of rupees by offering to lease out their land at exorbitant rents. Drawing attention to such frauds which are taking place especially in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, industry body Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said this is an "alarming situation", and needs to be addessed at the earliest.

"A group-marketing fraud in the name of a big telecom company has been enticing unsuspecting victims across the country, duping them of lakhs of rupees," TAIPA said in a statement. These frauds -- which are unique to India owing to its fast escalating mobile market -- trap victims by offering to "lease" out their land at exorbitant rents.

Outlining the modus operandi, TAIPA said the fraudsters claiming to be agents of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) or any renowned telecom company, approach unsuspecting victims with lucrative offers. They offer a productive monthly rent, offer free installation of towers, and even promise to waive the mandatory fees to the local municipal bodies. Victims of the fraud are offered a one-time payment of Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 3,00,000 and gifts like iPhones. "In return, the innocent, unsuspecting owner of the property deposits cash into the accounts of the fake company as tax under the Telecom Act for renting their premises to set up telecom towers. The innocent property owner is also issued a fake receipt," TAIPA informed.

Once cash is deposited, the fraudsters close their bank accounts and shift to another city, it added. "There is an urgent need for the people to alert themselves about the installation tower frauds taking place across the country. TRAI does not issue NOC (no objection certificate) for installation of mobile towers and whenever a fraudster approaches them with such a letter, they should directly report the matter to the concerned telecom service provider and call the police to take further disciplinary action," T R Dua, Director General of TAIPA, said.

TAIPA release said that the regulator has already issued a warning asking consumers to beware of lucrative offers of high rent from mobile tower installation. "The regulator has clarified that it is not involved, even indirectly, in the installation of mobile towers. Fraudsters become unreachable after collection of money and issue fake 'No Objection Certificates/Permissions' for the installation of tower purportedly issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology," TAIPA cautioned.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny fights for life, aides suspect poisoning

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they think was laced with poison. A fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, Navalny started feeling ill on a p...

Zalando launches diversity drive after racism investigation

German online fashion retailer Zalando SE pledged on Thursday to use more brands linked to Black and other minority groups as part of a drive to fight discrimination and increase diversity after an investigation into allegations of racism. ...

Concerned over numbers: Telangana Guv on study that 6 lakh people in Hyderabad may carry COVID-19

Hyderabad, Aug 20 PTITelangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed concern over the estimates of a new study that at least six lakh people in the city may have been infected by coronavirus. Concerned on the numbers.Congra...

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement: MEA.

India, China acknowledge need to maintain close communication through diplomatic, military channels to ensure complete disengagement MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020