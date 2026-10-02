Grail's cancer blood test nears landmark FDA approval, but insurance coverage looms

An advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration handed Grail's Galleri blood test a milestone win ​last week, saying the early cancer detection test's potential benefits outweigh its risks and bringing it a step ​closer to approval.

The FDA is not required to follow the panel's recommendation but ‌often ​does, and Wall Street analysts expect the agency to rule in Grail's favor in the coming months. Approval would pave the way for what analysts see as the crucial next step for Grail's test and others like it: securing US health insurance coverage.

No such test is FDA-approved, and US private insurers and government health programs, including Medicare, generally ‌do not provide coverage for them. Galleri and Abbott's Cancerguard are marketed in the United States as laboratory-developed tests under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act. Neither is covered by Medicare, leaving patients to pay about $700 and $900, respectively, out of pocket.

FDA approval could make the tests eligible for Medicare coverage starting in 2028 under a US law passed this year. Private insurers would also likely have to cover them if the US Preventive Services Task Force recommends their use. US health insurers CVS and Humana declined to ‌comment on their coverage plans. UnitedHealth, Cigna and Centene did not respond to requests for comment.

Widespread insurance coverage could create a $60 billion-a-year US market by 2030, based on 120 million adults aged 50 and older taking a $500 test ‌annually, Gabelli Funds portfolio manager and research analyst Elena Meng said. Globally, the market could reach $150 billion, Meng added. She expects 30% to 50% penetration over five to 10 years, which would still put the U.S. market at $18 billion to $30 billion.

CURRENT STATE OF PLAY Only five cancers currently have established US preventive screening guidelines: breast, cervical, colorectal, prostate and lung. Prostate cancer is the only one screened for with a blood test; the others rely on mammograms, Pap or HPV tests, stool tests or colonoscopies, and low-dose CT scans, respectively.

"There's a big gap ... we have over 200 types of ⁠cancer but only ​five recommended screenings," said Shlomi Madar, CEO of SpotitEarly, which makes ⁠at-home multi-cancer pre-screening tests. Just 14% of newly diagnosed cancers are detected through routine screening, he added. Multi-cancer early detection tests aim to close the screening gap by detecting tumor biomarkers in a single blood draw. AI and machine-learning models analyze those signals to identify a cancer "fingerprint" and determine its ⁠likely tissue or organ of origin.

Grail says Galleri can detect cancer signals for more than 50 types of cancer and identify the likely origin of a cancer signal with 93.4% accuracy. A negative result does not rule out cancer, while a positive result requires further ​diagnostic testing for confirmation. Whether such tests provide enough actionable information to improve patient outcomes, however, remains a subject of debate among doctors and researchers.

A three-year UK trial of asymptomatic adults aged 50 to 77 found Galleri ⁠did not significantly increase early cancer detection or reduce late-stage diagnoses compared with standard care, Grail reported earlier this year. Full trial results presented in May, however, showed a 26% reduction in stage IV diagnoses across 12 deadly cancers by the third round of screening. The tests have also drawn support from ⁠the ​Make America Healthy Again movement associated with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Grail's CEO highlighted their potential benefits at an industry conference in Washington on Tuesday.

Grail was a sponsor of the MAHA summit. "We welcome every opportunity to engage policymakers, patients, and advocates seeking to elevate prevention and early detection of disease as national priorities," a company spokesperson said.

CONCERNS OVER FOLLOW-UP COSTS, UNCERTAIN BENEFITS Doctors and researchers, however, have raised concerns about the anxiety and medical costs that can follow ⁠a positive result.

"Detecting early-stage cancers through blood-based assays is biologically and technically challenging, as early tumors typically shed very limited signal into the circulation," said Aadel Chaudhuri, professor of radiation oncology at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. He ⁠said a positive result can trigger costly follow-up testing "No screening test ⁠is 100% accurate," he said. "Sometimes we have to take a step back and make sure that we're not applying a higher bar to these tests than we are to other diagnostic tests."

Karthik Giridhar, an oncologist at Mayo Clinic and principal investigator of Grail's Pathfinder 2 study, said FDA approval and insurance coverage could extend access to people beyond those able ‌to pay out of pocket. But he ‌cautioned: "We do not know yet if this type of screening ultimately leads to fewer cancer deaths."