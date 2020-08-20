Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO records 6.55 lakh net new enrolments in June

The data also showed that during September 2017-June 2020, the number of net new subscribers was around 1.63 crore. EPFO said the payroll data is provisional as updation of employees' records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:43 IST
EPFO records 6.55 lakh net new enrolments in June

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO rose to 6.55 lakh in June from 1.72 lakh during May 2020, according to its latest payroll data, providing a perspective on employment in the formal sector amid the COVID-19 crisis. Provisional payroll data released by the EPFO last month had shown that net new enrolments stood at 3.18 lakh in May this year. The figure has now been revised to 1,72,174.

The net new enrolments with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had dropped to 5.72 lakh in March 2020 from 10.21 lakh in February, as per the payroll data released in May. Latest data released on Thursday showed that net new enrolments in April were just 20,164 compared to the provisional figure of 1.33 lakh released in July.

The net new enrolments with the EPFO hover around 7 lakh every month on an average. During 2019-20, the number of net new subscribers rose to 78.58 lakh as compared to 61.12 lakh in the preceding fiscal, according to the payroll data released on Thursday.

The EPFO has been releasing the payroll data of new subscribers since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017. The data also showed that during September 2017-June 2020, the number of net new subscribers was around 1.63 crore.

EPFO said the payroll data is provisional as updation of employees' records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent months. "The government announced lockdown on March 24, 2020. Accordingly ECR (PF returns) filing date for March month was extended to May 15, 2020," the EPFO had said in May while releasing the data.

In June, it had said, "The due date for submission of ECRs for April 2020 has been extended in view of the lockdown." The estimates are net of the new members enrolled, members exited and rejoined during the month, as per records of EPFO. The estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year, it has said.

The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised/ semi-organised sector in India. It has more than 6 crore active members (with at least one month contribution during the year).

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Oil Corp depot at Ambala cantonment to be shifted to Una: Haryana minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Indian Oil Corporations depot located on the national highway at the Ambala cantonment will be shifted to Una in Himachal Pradesh soon. He also said all the formalities for this has been compl...

Steve Bannon, architect of Trump's 2016 win, charged with defrauding border-wall donors

Steve Bannon, an architect of President Donald Trumps 2016 election victory, has been charged with fundraising fraud in a campaign to help Trump build his signature wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursda...

BHU student's disappearance: Allahabad HC issues notices to Varanasi DM, SSP

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday took cognizance of a letter-petition addressed to the chief justice in relation to a missing BSc student of the Banaras Hindu University BHU, who allegedly disappeared from police custody six months ago...

MCD campaign against vector-borne diseases from Aug 25-Sep 30

All three municipal corporations in Delhi will be jointly launching an over month-long mega campaign on prevention of dengue and other vector-borne diseases on August 25, officials said on Thursday. This drive will be carried out till Septe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020