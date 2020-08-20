Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties oppose 'privatisation' of airports

Hence, this privatisation of airports should be immediately stopped as it would squarely escalate the cost of the airline travellers and airlines as well," the party said. Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:43 IST
Left parties oppose 'privatisation' of airports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Left parties on Thursday hit out at the government over the decision to lease out three airports to the Adani Group, alleging that the move was a "loot of national assets" and would lead to an escalation of ticket prices. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP).

"Privatisation of airports is loot of national assets to fatten profits of cronies. Then issue Electoral Bonds to raise party funds. "Kerala CM's letter makes it clear that this is happening by betraying assurances of PM Modi on the state government's proposal," said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.

In a press release, the CPI claimed that granting the airports to a single business entity and group would lead to monopoly. It also alleged that the group will squeeze the extra revenues from passengers and airlines. "Besides there were income leakage and loss of revenue for the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through the past experiences that had happened at Mumbai and Delhi airports. Hence, this privatization of airports should be immediately stopped as it would squarely escalate the cost of the airline travelers and airlines as well," the party said.

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati -- through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019. These six airports are owned by the AAI.

Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with the AAI for three airports - Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow - on February 14 this year.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

England looks to clinch Test series before step into unknown

Back in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its most deadly in Britain, there was a genuine fear that the England cricket team might not play an international game in 2020. So, after a packed summer of Test matches, to be in a ...

3 injured after roof of house collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 20 Three members of a family, including a 16-year-old girl, were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in outer Delhis Multan Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said. The injured, identified as Radhey Shyam 48, ...

Strike at Belarus' state TV erodes government control

In a new challenge to Belarus authoritarian ruler, hundreds of employees of state television have gone on strike amid a rising tide of protests, calling for his resignation after a vote the opposition saw as rigged. The journalists action t...

Cricket-Root sees potential for England to claim number one test ranking

England captain Joe Root says the current group of players have the potential to become the number one test team in the world as he urged his team mates to finish their home summer with a win against Pakistan in the third test at the Rose B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020