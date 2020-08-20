Left Menu
Gmail service restored after global outage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gmail service, which suffered a global outage for hours on Thursday, has now been restored, according to Google. Some users faced issues with Gmail like being unable to log in, add attachments and receive messages since morning. On Thursday morning, GSuite status dashboard - which provides performance information on various Google services - said the company was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail.

When contacted, a Google spokesperson confirmed that the problem has now been resolved. In its latest update, the company said: "...We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better". The company provided multiple updates on the matter over the past few hours, stating it is investigating the issue and that there was a disruption in sending e-mails, Meet recording, creating files in Drive, posting messages in Google Chat, among others.

As per the dashboard, other Google services like Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Meet have also been restored. While Google did not specify details around how many users were impacted and their locations, data from DownDetector (which provides outage updates on various online platforms) showed users from various parts of the globe, including India, were affected.

Users, in various posts on DownDetector, said they were facing issues around logins, adding attachments and receiving messages. Netizens also turned to Twitter to air their concerns around the issue with hashtag #Gmail, featuring among the top trending topics.

