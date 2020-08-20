COVID-19: PNB donates Rs 64 lakh to Maha CM relief fund

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday donated Rs 64 lakh towards Maharshtra CM COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of its effort to help fight against COVID-19 crisis. The cheque was handed over by the bank's senior official to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The chief minister appreciated the gesture of the bank, PNB said in a statement. As part of the commitment to widen its social inclusion of COVID-19 prevention activities, the bank has joined hands with Humsafar Trust, India's first community-based organisation (CBO), and will distribute face masks and sanitisers to the LGBT members across the nation, it said.

Commenting on PNB's CSR effort, the bank's executive director Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi said: "PNB has been proactively supporting communities to safeguard them from this unprecedented crisis. We shall continue such endeavours, advocating the government's extensive efforts to contain challenges and risks posed by the pandemic". PNB employees have distributed masks and sanitisers in many parts of the country, including Amritsar, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Ahmedabad. PTI DP