Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: PNB donates Rs 64 lakh to Maha CM relief fund

As part of the commitment to widen its social inclusion of COVID-19 prevention activities, the bank has joined hands with Humsafar Trust, India's first community-based organisation (CBO), and will distribute face masks and sanitisers to the LGBT members across the nation, it said. Commenting on PNB's CSR effort, the bank's executive director Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi said: "PNB has been proactively supporting communities to safeguard them from this unprecedented crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:36 IST
COVID-19: PNB donates Rs 64 lakh to Maha CM relief fund

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday donated Rs 64 lakh towards Maharshtra CM COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of its effort to help fight against COVID-19 crisis. The cheque was handed over by the bank's senior official to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The chief minister appreciated the gesture of the bank, PNB said in a statement. As part of the commitment to widen its social inclusion of COVID-19 prevention activities, the bank has joined hands with Humsafar Trust, India's first community-based organisation (CBO), and will distribute face masks and sanitisers to the LGBT members across the nation, it said.

Commenting on PNB's CSR effort, the bank's executive director Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi said: "PNB has been proactively supporting communities to safeguard them from this unprecedented crisis. We shall continue such endeavours, advocating the government's extensive efforts to contain challenges and risks posed by the pandemic". PNB employees have distributed masks and sanitisers in many parts of the country, including Amritsar, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Ahmedabad.  PTI DP HYPERLINK "https://go.onelink.me/107872968?pid=InProduct&c=Global_Internal_YGrowth_AndroidEmailSig__AndroidUsers&af_wl=ym&af_sub1=Internal&af_sub2=Global_YGrowth&af_sub3=EmailSignature"Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android BAL BAL

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana minister appeals to people to organise Ganesh

Telangana Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and Muharrum this month as per COVID-19 norms in view of the threat of the coronavirus infection spreading due to c...

FTSE 100 hit by economic worries, ex-dividend trades

UK shares ended lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a cautious note over the U.S. economic recovery, while several big companies going ex-dividend added to pressure on the bluechip index. The FTSE 100 ended down 1.6, wit...

Gargled water samples may be viable alternative to swabs for detection of COVID-19: Study

Gargled water samples may be viable alternative to swabs for detection of COVID-19, enabling easy self-collection and removing the need for trained healthcare workers for sample collection, according to a study published in the ICMRs Indian...

NYC mayor doubles down on September school reopening after teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday doubled down on his commitment to reopen schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the citys teachers union said his reopening protocol was insufficient to prevent the spread of CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020