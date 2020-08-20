SpiceJet operates London-Goa charter flight with 240 passengers
In a press release, SpiceJet said this was its first-ever charter flight from London. On the return leg of the flight on Friday, the airline said it will repatriate 89 passengers from Goa to London. "This is the airline's fourth long-haul charter flight after Amsterdam, Toronto and Rome," it noted. Scheduled international flight operations are suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:51 IST
SpiceJet operated a London-Goa charter flight with 240 passengers on Thursday. In a press release, SpiceJet said this was its first-ever charter flight from London.
On the return leg of the flight on Friday, the airline said it will repatriate 89 passengers from Goa to London. "This is the airline's fourth long-haul charter flight after Amsterdam, Toronto and Rome," it noted.
Scheduled international flight operations are suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubble arrangements with countries like the UK, Germany and the US, under which the airlines of both countries in the pact can operate special international flights with certain restrictions.
ALSO READ
Francouz sharp in goal as Avalanche top Stars
Odisha FC appoints Rogerio Ramos as goalkeeping coach for ISL 7
IMA submits SOPs to Goa govt for home quarantined patients
Goa: Part of tunnel wall collapses, Konkan Rly trains diverted
Indonesia inches forward on community forest goal, hobbled by pandemic