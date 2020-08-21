Left Menu
Development News Edition

Epazz developing Provitrac Video Interviewing online feature

Provitrac applicant tracking software platform features an integrated client support system, phone system, custom reporting, and the newly added feature of Video Interviewing software.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 08:18 IST
Epazz developing Provitrac Video Interviewing online feature
The Provitrac applicant tracking solution integrates well with DeskFlex room scheduling software. Image Credit: Pixabay

Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), the parent company of DeskFlex, a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its Provitrac applicant tracking solution is now developing the Video Interviewing online feature to anticipate the increase in online job applications and work from home applications after COVID-19 lockdowns.

Provitrac is a candidate recruiting software that provides the best features of any other hiring software, including job posting in online media outlets, applicant tracking, candidate ranking, job matching, sorting and scoring, and onboarding management. Provitrac applicant tracking software platform features an integrated client support system, phone system, custom reporting, and the newly added feature of Video Interviewing software.

Hiring managers can use the Provitrac Video Interviewing software to set a job interview with a potential candidate similar to an in-person or phone interview via integration with Zoom videoconferencing. In a large organization that needs massive hiring, Provitrac can also provide an automated video interview that records an applicant's response to standard preliminary interview questions. With preset screening questions, recruiting officers can immediately filter candidates who do not meet the criteria leaving only the most suitable candidates for a final face-to-face interview.

Provitrac, formerly known as AutoHire software, has been operating in small and large Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and the private sector since 2002. Epazz, Inc acquired AutoHire Software in 2010 and later renamed it to Provitrac in 2016. The Provitrac applicant tracking system streamlines the hiring process in one web-based platform. It simplifies recruitment, career management, vacancy creation and approval, job posting, job matching, staff acquisition, resume search, resume management, applicant tracking, easy reporting, and communications.

The Provitrac applicant tracking solution integrates well with DeskFlex room scheduling software. With the onset of the COVID pandemic, more organizations allow their employees to work from home and hire remote workers to fill in company vacancies. Reopening the office post-COVID lockdowns can only allow a few staff to come to the office to work. This change in the work dynamics prompts companies to use efficient applicant tracking software to find the best hire and the need for room scheduling software to alternate the schedules between work from home employees and return to office workers to revamp the economy after the economic decline following COVID-19.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We saw the growing need of recruiters to automate the hiring processes. There is a real opportunity to create something more strategic and aligned to the hiring process, especially finding the right candidate for rebuilding the economy after the Coronavirus pandemic."

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bieber wins 5th as Indians blank Pirates to sweep series

Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber continued his sparkling season, pitching six scoreless innings Thursday to help the visiting Indians complete a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-0 victory. It was Clevelands season-best...

Vodafone NZ recognised in 2020 CX Awards

Vodafone NZ is thrilled that work to bring world-leading automation processes and robotics into its phone and internet network operations centre has been recognised in the 2020 CX Awards as offering a great customer experience outcome.Vodaf...

SSR death case: CBI to start probe from late actor's Bandra residence

By Ashoke Raj The Central Bureau of Investigations CBI Special Investigation Team SIT reached here in Mumbai on Thursday and initiated the probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.The CBI has formed an SIT to investigate the ...

Louis-Dreyfus offers humor, and Trump mockery, at the Democratic convention

After three nights of solemn political rhetoric at the U.S. Democratic National Convention, comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus injected a heavy dose of humor and mockery on Thursday, all of it aimed at Republican President Donald Trump.Louis-Drey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020