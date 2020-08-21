Max Healthcare shares list at Rs 107 on BSE; jump 5 pc

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute debuted at Rs 107 on the BSE on Friday following a demerger scheme and later jumped 5 per cent as the trade progressed on bourses. After listing at Rs 107, the stock further rose 5 per cent to Rs 112.35 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 106.45 and later jumped 4.97 per cent to Rs 111.75. The relisting of Max Healthcare and new ''Max India'' are part of the comprehensive scheme announced last year. According to a BSE filing, effective from August 21, 2020, the equity shares of Max Healthcare Institute are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group securities.