Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crossbeats, the pioneer in true wireless now steps into the smartwatch segment with 3 unbeatable timepieces

There's smart. And then there's over smart.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:06 IST
Crossbeats, the pioneer in true wireless now steps into the smartwatch segment with 3 unbeatable timepieces
Find yourself a new best friend. Crossbeats enters the smartwatch segment. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There's smart. And then there's over smart. Meet the new best friends from Crossbeats - ACE, TRAK, and IGNITE. Precisely crafted and loaded with useful apps, they're built to be an extension of the new youth of India.

Fast, fancy, and fully loaded, these smartwatches come with a ton of features that will keep people connected, cool, and aware of their health. The biggest and most talked about feature is, of course, the 3D hologram UI display on the Crossbeats ACE, something that doesn't exist on any other smartwatch in India. While TRAK and IGNITE get to flaunt their screens on the full HD IPS display.

TRAK showcases a unique blend of elegance with its stylish built and thread stitched strap finish. And on the Crossbeats IGNITE people will get to see two different colors that enhance everyday style along with a set of latest features that makes life easier. Loaded with multisport activity mode these smartwatches also get important health trackers such as blood pressure monitors, breath training, heart rate trackers, SpO2 analyzers to scientifically monitor your performance and health in detail on their respected mobile apps on an everyday basis.

ACE and TRAK stand as a myth breaker to what people believe that smartwatches run out of battery pretty soon. Not anymore, clearly. The ACE and TRAK smartwatches throw out a 15 days playtime each and people can expect to get about five days on the IGNITE. These smartwatches house a marathon runner in the battery unit built to outrun competition by a mile.

With the instant message and notification alerts, keeping the phone aside isn't a problem. Consumers can enjoy the outdoors to its best by using the In-app GPS tracker via the mobile app to stay on track. Office, outdoor, or even the pool, these smartwatches will go anywhere because they all have the IP68 water and dustproof rating.

What's on the Crossbeats smartwatches? * 3D hologram UI display

* Full touch IPS HD screens * Up to 15 days battery

* Latest chipsets from Nordic * Smart notifications and alerts

* In-built health monitors * Multisport modes

* In-app GPS tracking * IP68 waterproof rating

* Lightweight and futuristic built How much will the Crossbeats smartwatches cost?

As of what the spokesperson declared, these smartwatches were not built with an intention to blow your pockets, so the price range would be around Rs 3499 to Rs 4499. These smartwatches are scheduled to go live from August 28th, 2020 as stated by a spokesperson from Crossbeats.

Crossbeats in the Audio Tech Industry Over the years, Crossbeats have brought in many varieties and variants to the True Wireless industry with flagship models like Crossbeats Urban, Evolve, Pebble, Edge, Torq and now the smartwatches.

Stepping into the smart wearables' category, Crossbeats have ensured they have everything in terms of latest technology, unmatched features, stylish designs and excellent built quality making them an ideal companion for the fitness fanatics. Every product from Crossbeats is designed with one mission: Live, Love, Explore and Enjoy the limitless possibilities that life has to offer.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in seven-storeyed commercial-cum-residential building in south Mumbai; some people feared trapped: Fire brigade.

Fire in seven-storeyed commercial-cum-residential building in south Mumbai some people feared trapped Fire brigade....

European shares limp as business recovery loses momentum

European shares edged higher in thin trading on Friday after data showed Germanys manufacturing sector rebounded further in August, but gains were capped as overall recovery in euro zone business activity stalled.The German DAX gained 0.4 a...

Srisailam power plant fire: Body of Assistant Engineer recovered, says Nagarkurnool Collector.

Srisailam power plant fire Body of Assistant Engineer recovered, says Nagarkurnool Collector....

Akshay Kumar to feature in ‘Into Wild With Bear Grylls’, episode to premiere on Sept 11

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show Into Wild With Bear Grylls. The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Disco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020