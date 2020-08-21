Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alliance Air flight between Coimbatore-Bengaluru from Aug 27

In the return direction, the plane would depart from Coimbatore at 7.55 AM and reach Bengaluru at 8.55 AM, the release said. On Sundays, the plane would depart from Bengaluru at 7 AM and reach Coimbatore at 8 AM. From Coimbatore, it would depart at 8.25 AM to reach Bengaluru at 9.25 AM, it said. PTI NVM NVG NVG.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:06 IST
Alliance Air flight between Coimbatore-Bengaluru from Aug 27
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alliance Air would start service between Bengaluru and Coimbatore from August 27. The ATR flights, to be operated on all days except Tuesdays, can accommodate 70 passengers, a press release said here on Friday.

The flight would leave Bengaluru at 6.30 AM and reach Coimbatore at 7.30 AM. In the return direction, the plane would depart from Coimbatore at 7.55 AM and reach Bengaluru at 8.55 AM, the release said. On Sundays, the plane would depart from Bengaluru at 7 AM and reach Coimbatore at 8 AM. From Coimbatore, it would depart at 8.25 AM to reach Bengaluru at 9.25 AM, it said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern Munich must be regarded as one of the best teams in world: Silva ahead of CL final match

Ahead of the Champions League final match against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germains Thiago Silva hailed his opponents, saying that the German side must be regarded as one of the best teams in the world. Speaking of Bayern Munich is easy. ...

Telangana: VP Naidu expresses grief at loss of lives in fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telan...

Yes Bank to exit mutual fund business; inks agreement for sale of subsidiaries

Yes, Bank on Friday said it will exit mutual fund business by selling its holdings in asset management and trustee subsidiaries. The bank on August 21, 2020, executed a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 percent of the equity sharehol...

EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying that any chance of a deal seemed to be slipping away. Too often this week it felt as if we were go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020