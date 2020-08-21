Left Menu
Development News Edition

AITUC flays airport privatisation, demands rollback

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports through the PPP mode. AITUC said granting airports to a single business entity would lead to monopoly and the group will squeeze extra revenues from passengers and airlines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:11 IST
AITUC flays airport privatisation, demands rollback

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Friday condemned privatisation of airports and asked the government to withdraw the move. "AITUC condemns the Central Government's fetish for privatisation and sale of all their assets to their cronies and warns that this step is against the interests of the ordinary commuters, and urges the Central Government to withdraw its latest proposal," it said in a statement. The government had last year decided to privatise six airports under the public private partnership (PPP) model. The Adani Group had won the bids for the six airports -- Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports through the PPP mode.

AITUC said granting airports to a single business entity would lead to monopoly and the group will squeeze extra revenues from passengers and airlines. Besides, it said past experience with privatisation of Delhi and Mumbai airports shows there was income leakage and loss of revenue for the Airports Authority of India. The trade union said this privatisation of airports should be stopped immediately as it would lead to cost escalation for both travellers and airlines. The Airports Authority of India owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country. The union claimed that none of the airports are making losses, adding that the Thiruvananthpuram aerodrome makes a profit of Rs 125 crore every year.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC directs CBI to take over probe into farmer's alleged custodial death

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into a case registered in connection with the alleged custodial death of a farmer in Pathanamthitta district. The high court gave the directive while disposing ...

NDMC, DMRC join hands to build multi-level parking facility above metro station

A commercial block and a fully-automated multi-level parking facility will be constructed above an underground metro station that will be built as an interchange facility between two corridors of the phase four project of the DMRC, official...

Over one lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in WB : Health bulletin

Over one lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal after 3,082 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, accordimg to a bulletin released by the state health department said. The discharge percentage in the state improved...

Income Tax department seizes property worth Rs 1.8 crore in Bhopal

The Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on Thursday at various locations in Bhopal where property worth Rs 1.8 crore were seized, the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT said. During the course of the search oper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020