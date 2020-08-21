Left Menu
Development News Edition

India imposes anti-dumping duty on phosphoric acid from Korea

The duty was imposed after the Commerce Ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) concluded in its probe that continued dumping of 'Phosphoric Acid of all grades and concentrations (excluding Agriculture or Fertilizer grade)' from Korea was impacting domestic industry. "The anti-dumping duty (USD 137 per metric tonne) imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification...and shall be paid in Indian currency," the Department of Revenue said in a notification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:24 IST
India imposes anti-dumping duty on phosphoric acid from Korea

India on Friday imposed anti-dumping duty on phosphoric acid from Korea for five years with a view to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports. The duty was imposed after the Commerce Ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) concluded in its probe that continued dumping of 'Phosphoric Acid of all grades and concentrations (excluding Agriculture or Fertilizer grade)' from Korea was impacting domestic industry.

"The anti-dumping duty (USD 137 per metric tonne) imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification...and shall be paid in Indian currency," the Department of Revenue said in a notification. In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Dumping impacts price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms. According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. Korea is a key trading partner of India. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC to settle claims for unemployment benefit within 15 days, says Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday said that claims for payment of unemployment benefit under its Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana run by the ESIC will be settled within 15 days from the date of an application. The Employees State ...

Cos bet on digital strategies to boost online sales in festive season

Several companies across sectors are expecting the online shopping momentum to continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and have started focusing on digital strategies for the upcoming festive season, officials said on Friday. A sizeab...

Amazon Prime promises to release 'Mirzapur' Season 2

Mirzapur fans, it is time to rejoice Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced a part two of the crime-thriller series, nearly after two years. The first season of the widely appreciated show ended on such a not...

Rapid antigen test results not credible, Centre shouldn't waste money on them: Raj health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday said that the Centre should not waste money on rapid antigen tests for coronavirus as their results are not credible. He said that the state government had requested for these test kits from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020