Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook a non-partisan platform, says India head amid political row

Facebook on Friday said it is a non-partisan platform and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India that are in violation of its standards, amid allegations that the social media giant did not apply hate speech rules for posts by certain ruling party politicians.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:15 IST
Facebook a non-partisan platform, says India head amid political row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook on Friday said it is a non-partisan platform and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India that are in violation of its standards, amid allegations that the social media giant did not apply hate speech rules for posts by certain ruling party politicians. Recently, a Wall Street Journal report alleged that Facebook's content policies favored the ruling party in India. Since then, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have been trading barbs over social media giant's alleged bias.

"Facebook is and always has been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform where people can express themselves freely. Over the last few days, we have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies. We take allegations of bias incredibly seriously, and want to make it clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in any form," Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan said in a blog post. He also said that Facebook has an impartial approach to dealing with content and is strongly governed by its Community Standards.

"We enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone's political position, party affiliation or religious and cultural belief. We have removed and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India when it violates our Community Standards," he said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

UAE likely to resume nighttime curfews, lockdowns in some areas as COVID-19 cases spike

A health official in the United Arab Emirates has warned that nighttime curfews and lockdowns could resume in parts of the country as coronavirus case numbers spike. Dr Saif al-Dhaheri of the UAEs National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Man...

Delhi reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Delhi on Friday reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,58,604. According to the bulletin of the Delhi governments health department, a total of 13 deaths were reported today, taking t...

Irish minister quits for "damaging national effort" on COVID-19

Irelands agriculture minister resigned on Friday after he said he had damaged the national effort in fighting COVID-19 by attending a social event that could have breached health regulations. Dara Calleary was among more than 80 guests at a...

Elect AAP to MCD to clean up Delhi: AAP MLA

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said Delhi residents should elect AAP to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD to clean up the city. It is a matter of shame for the citizens of Delhi that the city is one of the dirtiest cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020