Di-ammonium phosphate price falls 7 pc in a year to Rs 24,626 per tonne: Gowda

Similarly, out of 18 NPK fertiliser formulations, the MRP for 15 formulations has decreased during August 2020 as compared to the MRP prevailing in August 2019. Price of ammonium sulphate has decreased from Rs 13,213 per tonne in August 2019 to Rs 13,149 per tonne in August 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:29 IST
The price of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a key fertiliser, has come down by seven per cent in the past one year to Rs 24,626 per tonne, the government said on Friday. Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said in a statement that the ministry has initiated thorough scrutiny of the cost of production and imports in the country of all fertilisers under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme.

Due to this initiative of effective monitoring system by the department, he said the fertiliser companies have now adopted a voluntary self-regulatory mechanism and as such the benefit of price drop in the international market of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) has been passed on to the farmers by manufacturers. RLNG is used as feedstock for production of P&K (phosphorous and potassium) fertilisers by manufacturers of diammonium phosphate (DAP), ammonium sulphate and other P&K fertilisers.

Gowda further informed that during August 2020, DAP prices have come down to Rs 24,626 per tonne as compared to Rs 26,396 per tonne during August 2019. Similarly, out of 18 NPK fertiliser formulations, the MRP for 15 formulations has decreased during August 2020 as compared to the MRP prevailing in August 2019.

Price of ammonium sulphate has decreased from Rs 13,213 per tonne in August 2019 to Rs 13,149 per tonne in August 2020.

