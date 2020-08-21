IPL a blow to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' call: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Friday alleged that IPL, organized by BCCI, is a "body blow" to 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, citing Chinese investments in the cash-rich cricket league. Dream11, which has investment from Chinese company Tencent Global, is the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and associate sponsor for five teams, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.

"BYJU'S having investment of Tencent Global is team sponsor for Indian Cricket, Paytm having Chinese company Alibaba is title sponsor for Indian Cricket and associate sponsor for Delhi Capitals, Zomato having investment of Chinese company Alibaba is associate sponsor for Royal Challengers and food delivery partner for other IPL teams...," it said. Besides, Swiggy which also has investment from Tencent Global is associate sponsor for IPL, it added.

CAIT, which has 40,000 trade associations and 7 crore traders across India affiliated to it, appealed the government to "evaluate" the situation. "In the current scenario...the entire nation is gripped with strong sentiments of resentment against China and to promote the prime minister's vision for 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," it said.

While the government is taking steps to restrict participation of Chinese companies in infrastructure projects, banning Chinese apps, controlling Chinese investments, BCCI is "completely disregarding" the broad policy of the government and is desperate to hold an event which is like a showpiece of Chinese financial power, it said. CAIT's NCR unit convenor Sushil Kumar Jain said it is a matter of great concern that BCCI is not doing enough to reach out to Indian companies funded by Indians, and not giving preference to them over companies having Chinese investments.