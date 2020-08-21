Indiabulls HFC posts 66 pc decline in Q1 net profit on higher provisioning

Indiabulls Housing Finance reported a 66 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 273 crore in the quarter ended June, led by higher provisioning related to COVID-19. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 802 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

"We have made an additional provision of Rs 300 crore related to Covid during the quarter. It is the single biggest contributor to shrinkage in profit," the company's deputy managing director Ashwini Kumar Hooda said. The company has been de-growing its developer loan book, he said.

Its balance sheet loan book stood at Rs 73,129 crore. Phase of reduction in loan book and assets under management (AUM) is over and the loan book will start growing from here on as per the company's business plan that blends co-origination with banks for retail loans and with funds for developer loans as two important pillars going forward, the company said in a release.

Of the total loan book, nearly 16 per cent is under moratorium as of July 31, Hooda said. Cost to income ratio declined to 14 per cent in the first quarter from 16.2 per cent for FY20 as measures taken to improve cost efficiency have kicked in.

The mortgage financier expects cost-to-income to decline to 12 per cent levels by the end of the year. Gross NPAs remained moderate at 2.20 per cent in the June quarter.

The company's liquidity buffer stood at Rs 11,925 crore at the end of Q1 FY21, representing 16 per cent of its on balance sheet loan book. The company plans to raise a total of Rs 28,000 crore through a mix of long-term borrowings, retail portfolio sell down and developer loan refinance/securitization in the current fiscal.

"We would be raising Rs 28,000 crore, but we have debt repayments of around Rs 16,000 crore. Balance Rs 10,000 crore will be available for growth in this year," Hooda said. The company plans to grow its balance sheet by 7-8 per cent, and AUM by nearly 12 per cent.

Cost of funds have marginally declined to 8.7 per cent, he said. The company's scrip closed 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 203.10 apiece on the BSE on Friday.