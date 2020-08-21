Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBI

Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBIPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:11 IST
Ashwani Bhatia was on Friday appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of the State Bank of India (SBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order
Bhatia is at present working as the Deputy Managing Director in SBI
He has been appointed as the MD up to the date of his superannuation that is May 31, 2022, the order said.
