Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. Consequently, the Legal Metrology Department issued a directive to all states to look into the matter in order to protect the interest of consumers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:23 IST
Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently.       Speaking at a virtual press conference, the minister said the medicine -- 'Seder OM Ferrice Pyrophosphate with Vitamin C, B12, Curcuma long and Folic Acid' --  did not clearly mention the expiry date, which is mandatory under the Legal Metrology Act.       "This tablet is used in our family. It is a big pack. Whatever product is purchased at home, I definitely notice four things -- date of manufacturing, expiry date, MRP, weight and customer care details. "...I tried to read the expiry date, but it was not legible. Then I called my PS (private secretary) to ask the department to look into the matter and find which company makes this product," he said.       Consequently, the Legal Metrology Department issued a directive to all states to look into the matter in order to protect the interest of consumers.     "We are taking this matter seriously. Action will be taken against violators. We urge consumers to file complaints if they find any information missing on the package of any product," Paswan said.     He said this will create deterrence in the minds of the manufacturers who indulge in unfair practices or push sub-standard products into the market.       Following the Centre's directive, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said the Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra governments took action and filed FIR against a seller and distributor in Mumbai and Guntur. Raids were conducted on the premises of the distributor and seller in Guntur and packets of the medicine were seized. "We are awaiting reports from other states," she said, adding that the offence is compoundable.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Canada to appeal court ruling that said 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. was invalid

The Canadian government on Friday said it is appealing a Federal Court ruling that struck down on human rights grounds a pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United S...

Month after Chinese JV emerged as contender, tender for 44 Vande Bharat trains cancelled

The railways said on Friday it has canceled the tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains, which was floated last year. Last month, when the tender was opened, a Chinese joint venture firm -- CRRC Pioneer Elect...

NEET, JEE Main exams to be held in September: National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency NTA on Friday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main exam will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET UG on September 13.Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP V...

With 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, tally reaches 4,617

With three new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 4,617 on Friday, according to the state government. Of 2,085 people tested on Friday, 466 have tested negative and three were posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020