Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt brings in amnesty scheme for factory owners

The move will benefit thousands of factory owners in Delhi, ruling AAP's Trade wing convener Brijesh Goyal said. "Under the amnesty scheme for industrial areas, the factory owners will get a rebate of 50 per cent on the accumulated interest on the ground rent, lease rent dues if they make the payment within two months from August 14," said an official of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation(DSIIDC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 23:54 IST
Delhi govt brings in amnesty scheme for factory owners

In a bid to bring back the pandemic-hit city economy on the track, the Delhi government has started an amnesty scheme for late payment dues on rent lease and brought down interest rate to 10 per cent on such dues, providing relief to factory owners, officials said. The move will benefit thousands of factory owners in Delhi, ruling AAP's Trade wing convener Brijesh Goyal said.

"Under the amnesty scheme for industrial areas, the factory owners will get a rebate of 50 per cent on the accumulated interest on the ground rent, lease rent dues if they make the payment within two months from August 14," said an official of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation(DSIIDC). The order was issued by the DSIIDC on August 14.

The government has also reduced the percentage of simple interest on dues from 18 per cent to 10 per cent on ground rent, lease rent, composition charge and charge on delay in construction, the officials said. The move came about after the factory owners recently met Industries minister Satyendar Jain and shared their problems with him, Goyal said.

He said nearly 20,000 factory owners will be benefitted with these decisions. In the meeting with Jain, the factory owners also urged him for changing lease hold plots to free hold, relief from fixed charges of power bills, and rationalising circle rate anomalies, he added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors look to finish sweep of Nets

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in their 25-year history and appear ready to complete a four-game sweep of the undermanned Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Raptors dominated the Nets 117-92 Frida...

J&K ACB books former employee of Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution dept

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday booked a former worker of Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution department for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, a spokesperson sai...

Marco forecast to become hurricane as governors urge residents to take precautions

Marco, one of two tropical storms headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast, was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later on Saturday as coastal governors urged residents to prepare for the unprecedented weather event amid the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

Some US-based users of WeChat are suing President Donald Trump in a bid to block an executive order that they say would effectively bar access in the U.S. to the hugely popular Chinese messaging app. The complaint, filed Friday in San Franc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020