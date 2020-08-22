Delhi govt brings in amnesty scheme for factory owners

In a bid to bring back the pandemic-hit city economy on the track, the Delhi government has started an amnesty scheme for late payment dues on rent lease and brought down interest rate to 10 per cent on such dues, providing relief to factory owners, officials said. The move will benefit thousands of factory owners in Delhi, ruling AAP's Trade wing convener Brijesh Goyal said.

"Under the amnesty scheme for industrial areas, the factory owners will get a rebate of 50 per cent on the accumulated interest on the ground rent, lease rent dues if they make the payment within two months from August 14," said an official of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation(DSIIDC). The order was issued by the DSIIDC on August 14.

The government has also reduced the percentage of simple interest on dues from 18 per cent to 10 per cent on ground rent, lease rent, composition charge and charge on delay in construction, the officials said. The move came about after the factory owners recently met Industries minister Satyendar Jain and shared their problems with him, Goyal said.

He said nearly 20,000 factory owners will be benefitted with these decisions. In the meeting with Jain, the factory owners also urged him for changing lease hold plots to free hold, relief from fixed charges of power bills, and rationalising circle rate anomalies, he added.