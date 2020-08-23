Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jindal Aluminium increasing focus on defence, aerospace segments: MD

The country’s largest aluminium extrusion firm Jindal Aluminium, which controls over 30 per cent of the domestic market, is increasing its focus on the defence and aerospace segments as it expects these sectors to be more active given the policy changes allowing private players, says a senior company official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 18:59 IST
Jindal Aluminium increasing focus on defence, aerospace segments: MD

The country’s largest aluminium extrusion firm Jindal Aluminium, which controls over 30 per cent of the domestic market, is increasing its focus on the defence and aerospace segments as it expects these sectors to be more active given the policy changes allowing private players, says a senior company official. The Rs 3,000-crore Bengaluru-based company with 52 years of history is also the second largest maker of aluminium flat rolled products, producing 50,000 million tonnes of rolled products, giving it 10-12 per cent of the market; and 1,20,000 million tonnes of extruded products per annum.

Its products reach 42 countries globally, contributing 15-20 per cent of its topline annually, says vice-chairman and managing director Pragun Jindal Khaitan, the grandson of the group founder and chairman Sitaram Jindal. "While we straddle the entire spectrum of the aluminium downstream industry, we see lot of scope to widen our focus on the defence sector with government allowing larger private participation in this. Another focus area is the aerospace segment, where also we see more business coming in from.

“Currently our revenue from these two segments is negligible. We want to really play big in these two areas," Khaitan told PTI. He, however, did not offer a revenue target from these new focus areas. Currently most of its business come from electrical, electronics, facade, solar and aviation, he said.

Another focus area will be the packaging segment and also the metro/high-speed rails, Khaitan said. "We also want to grow by catering to the packaging industry as well as high-speed/metro rail systems.” Beverage cans are a big market but we will not get into manufacturing the cans, but only supply the raw material, he said. Ruling out inorganic route to scale up, he said they plan to increase output gradually in a modular manner every year so that both manpower and technology go hand in hand to meet rising demand.

Ramping up capacity with the help of technology is what we are looking forward to and not in snapping up an existing plant because mergers have their own cultural and integration issues. Though the pandemic-driven lockdowns had hit production in the initial months of the first quarter, the operations are close to 80 per cent of the pre-pandemic days now, he said and he expects this fiscal to be marginally better than last year when it had closed with a topline of Rs 3,000 crore. He refused to share bottomline numbers since the company is privately held.

He also ruled out taking it public saying they don't need additional capital given the fact that they have been profitable from the very first year of operations. He said there is no plan to defer the annual capex which typically is under Rs 80 crore because of the pandemic. A few of the projects have been delayed by a few months due to the pandemic but there is no curtailing of capex, he said.

Khaitan, who was recently promoted as the vice-chairman also ruled out increasing export focus saying the domestic market is too large -- with per capita aluminium intake of 2.2 kg annually as against the global average of 42 kg..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian protesters pack capital, army issues warning

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters packed the streets of Minsk on Sunday as the army waded into Belarus political crisis, warning that it, not the police, would respond to any opposition unrest near the citys national memorials...

Man attempts to sexually assault American woman in TN, held

A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman here on Sunday, following which he was arrested, police said. The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint attempted to ...

Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane

Iran has retrieved some data, including a portion of the cockpit conversations, from the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally downed by the Revolutionary Guard forces in January, killing all 176 people on board, an Iranian official said...

Parkland shooting survivors hit the road, target youth vote

A group of survivors from the 2018 Florida high school massacre is hitting the road to help register young voters across the country before the November election, seeking to bring about their vision for gun reform. The student group March F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020