Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt frames norms for enforcement of 'rules of origin' for imports under FTAs

These rules "shall apply to import of goods into India where the importer makes a claim of preferential rate of duty in terms of a trade agreement," it said. The ''rules of origin'' provision prescribes for the minimal processing that should happen in the FTA country so that the final manufactured product may be called originating goods in that country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 19:44 IST
Govt frames norms for enforcement of 'rules of origin' for imports under FTAs

The government has come out with norms for the enforcement of 'rules of origin' provisions for allowing preferential rate of customs duties on products imported under free trade agreements. The new norms have been framed with a view to checking inbound shipments of low quality products and dumping of goods by a third country routed through an FTA partner country.

The Department of Revenue has notified the 'Customs (Administration of Rules of Origin under Trade Agreements) Rules, 2020' which would "come into force on September 21, 2020". These rules "shall apply to import of goods into India where the importer makes a claim of preferential rate of duty in terms of a trade agreement," it said.

The ''rules of origin'' provision prescribes for the minimal processing that should happen in the FTA country so that the final manufactured product may be called originating goods in that country. Under this provision, a country that has inked an FTA with India cannot dump goods from some third country in the Indian market by just putting a label on it. It has to undertake a prescribed value addition in that product to export to India. Rules of origin norms help contain dumping of goods.

India has inked FTAs with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and ASEAN members. Under such agreements, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate import/customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.

According to the notification, to claim preferential rate of duty under a trade agreement, the importer or his agent, at the time of filing bill of entry, has to make a declaration in the bill that the imported products qualify as originating goods for preferential rate of duty under that agreement; and produce certificate of origin. The claim of preferential rate of duty may be denied by the proper officer without verification if the certificate of origin is incomplete or has any alteration not authenticated by the issuing authority or the certificate is produced after its validity period has expired, it said.

The importer, it said, also has to possess all relevant information related to country of origin criteria, including the regional value content and submit the same to the proper officer on request. It also said that an officer may, during the course of customs clearance or thereafter, request for verification of certificate of origin from verification authority where there is a doubt regarding genuineness or authenticity of the certificate for reasons such as mismatch of signatures or seal when compared with specimens of seals and signatures received from the exporting country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech had stated that the government would review 'rules of origin' requirements, particularly for certain sensitive items, "so as to ensure that FTAs are aligned to the conscious direction of our policy". She had also said that it has been observed that imports under FTAs are on the rise and undue claims of FTA benefits have posed threat to the domestic industry and such imports require stringent checks.

Commenting on the notification, AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said that under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat call, it was important to establish clear, transparent, and fair administration of Rules of Origin under various bilateral trade agreements signed by India with world economies. "These rules would make it clear for the businesses in India and abroad to know the exact procedures that would be adopted by the proper officer while evaluating the preferential rate of duty under trade agreements and the process for verification of certificate of origin," he said.

He added that these rules would make it practically impossible for importers to use the preferential rate of duty in case goods are not imported from the target countries under the said trade agreement. "Rules of Origin are the criteria needed to determine the national origin of a product. Countries which offer zero or reduced duty access to imports from certain trade partners often apply a set of preferential rules of origin to determine the eligibility of products to receive preferential access. "The role of preferential rules of origin is to ensure that only goods originating in participating countries enjoy tariff or other preferences," Mohan explained. He also said that as per the notification, origin related information like country of origin criteria, regional value content and product specific criteria etc. must be possessed by the importer.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said that the regulations have been framed to check the wrong practice of availing concessional customs duty by routing exports to India through preferential trade countries. "However, practically it may be very difficult for genuine importers to comply with these requirements to avail the benefits," Jain said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man attempts to sexually assault American woman in TN, held

A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman here on Sunday, following which he was arrested, police said. The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint attempted to ...

Iran retrieves data, cockpit talk from downed Ukraine plane

Iran has retrieved some data, including a portion of the cockpit conversations, from the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally downed by the Revolutionary Guard forces in January, killing all 176 people on board, an Iranian official said...

Parkland shooting survivors hit the road, target youth vote

A group of survivors from the 2018 Florida high school massacre is hitting the road to help register young voters across the country before the November election, seeking to bring about their vision for gun reform. The student group March F...

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter wants her mother's name changed in passport

The elder daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has sought to change her mothers name in her passport to Mehbooba Syed. A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed.I, Irtiqa Javed, daughter of Javed Iqbal Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020