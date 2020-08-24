Left Menu
Development News Edition

QNAP QuTScloud leveraging Catalyst Cloud’s flexibility and high availability

This is the second partnership between the two companies to make cloud storage more accessible to New Zealand QNAP NAS users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:52 IST
QNAP QuTScloud leveraging Catalyst Cloud’s flexibility and high availability
Last month QNAP and Catalyst Cloud announced their collaboration on the integration of Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into QNAP’s Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3). Image Credit: PR Newswire

QuTScloud is a cloud-optimized version of the QNAP Network-attached Storage (NAS) operating system. It provides in-depth file management to help organizations streamline accessing, sharing, and managing multi-cloud data. QuTScloud is leveraging Catalyst Cloud's flexibility, scalability and high availability. You can simply start QuTScloud by creating a compute instance within minutes and enjoy the benefits of cost effectiveness and easy access to cloud data through an app-aware cloud NAS experience.

This is the second partnership between the two companies to make cloud storage more accessible to New Zealand QNAP NAS users. Last month QNAP and Catalyst Cloud announced their collaboration on the integration of Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into QNAP's Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3).

"Our goal is to ensure that QuTScloud can be deployed on the best cloud platforms around the world, which has led us to teaming up with Catalyst Cloud," said Aseem Manmualiya, Product Manager of QNAP, adding, "QuTScloud provides a great option for those who want to centrally manage multi-cloud data, along with significant benefits of low total cost of ownership, easy maintenance, and flexible expansion."

"We are delighted to partner with QNAP to make Catalyst Cloud storage more accessible for New Zealanders. QuTScloud, QNAP's highly available cloud NAS solution, offers an enterprise-grade, standards based interface to enable easy access to store and retrieve data," said Igor Portugal, Chief Growth Officer at Catalyst Cloud. "Catalyst Cloud Object Storage allows customers' data to be stored securely and cost effectively here in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by renewable energy generating companies."

QuTScloud can be easily setup and started in three simple steps:

1. Launch QuTScloud as a compute instance on the Catalyst Cloud. Watch tutorial

2. Purchase a license from the QNAP Software Store. Watch tutorial

3. Generate a QuTScloud license key from the QNAP License Manager and initialize QuTScloud. Watch tutorial

QuTScloud provides users with a near-identical user experience and feature set as QTS, the QNAP NAS operating system. QuTScloud includes the App Center that offers a wide range of free and premium apps for boosting QuTScloud functionality and adding more features. Key features of QuTScloud include:

Easily access files using CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP, and iSCSI protocols.

Mount data to QuTScloud from cloud storage (via HBS, HybridMount or VJBOD Cloud).

Streamline backup and restoration processes with snapshots and versioning.

Quickly find files with Qsirch – QNAP's comprehensive search engine.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phones price and key specifications.The news comes from a popular phone leake...

AAPA welcomes Singapore's initiative to reopen air travel corridors

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines AAPA on Monday applauded the Singapore governments efforts to restart air travel in a safe yet progressive way. Singapores unilateral opening of its borders to travelers from Brunei and New Zealand i...

NBA roundup: Doncic's OT buzzer-beater leads Mavs past Clips

Luka Doncics 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and even up the teams first-round Western Conference playoff series as two games apiece on Sunday in the NBA bub...

Bopanna and Shapovalov go down fighting in Cincinnati Masters opener

Back in action after five months, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov lost in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open mens doubles event but not before making it as tough as possible for Marcel Granollers and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020