Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices trade higher, Eicher Motors top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded on a positive note during early hours on Monday led by gains in financial and auto stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:23 IST
Equity indices trade higher, Eicher Motors top gainer
Eicher Motors gained by 8.4 pc on Monday morning to Rs 2,353 per share. [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded on a positive note during early hours on Monday led by gains in financial and auto stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 215 points or 0.56 per cent at 38,650 while the Nifty 50 gained by 68 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,440.

Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty private bank moving up by 1.6 per cent, financial service by 1.5 per cent and auto by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors witnessed a dramatic jump of 8.4 per cent to Rs 2,353 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 2.8 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.2 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.2 per cent. Grasim, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Bharat Petroleum Corporation too traded with a positive bias. However, those which lost were Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Titan.

Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced underpinned by hopes after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment option. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan jumped by 0.65 per cent while Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses to be up by 0.4 per cent. South Korea's Kospi climbed by 0.9 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto G9 smartphone today in India. However, just hours ahead of the official launch, Flipkart accidentally revealed the upcoming phones price and key specifications.The news comes from a popular phone leake...

AAPA welcomes Singapore's initiative to reopen air travel corridors

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines AAPA on Monday applauded the Singapore governments efforts to restart air travel in a safe yet progressive way. Singapores unilateral opening of its borders to travelers from Brunei and New Zealand i...

NBA roundup: Doncic's OT buzzer-beater leads Mavs past Clips

Luka Doncics 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and even up the teams first-round Western Conference playoff series as two games apiece on Sunday in the NBA bub...

Bopanna and Shapovalov go down fighting in Cincinnati Masters opener

Back in action after five months, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov lost in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open mens doubles event but not before making it as tough as possible for Marcel Granollers and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020