Maruti XL6 drives past 25,000-unit sales mark, helps company cement position in MPV segment

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) XL6 has crossed the 25,000-unit sales milestone in a year of its launch and helped the company take a leadership position in the segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:05 IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) XL6 has crossed the 25,000-unit sales milestone in a year of its launch and helped the company take a leadership position in the segment. The six-seater model, which comes with 1.5-litre petrol engine, has gone on to capture 14 per cent market share in the domestic MPV segment, MSI said in a statement.

"There is a significant increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety," MSI Executive Director marketing and sales Shashank Srivastava said. The model has helped the company take a leadership position in the MPV segment with over 50 per cent market share, he added.

The auto major also sells Ertiga in the segment, which commands around 37 per cent of the MPV market share in the country. MSI retails XL6 from over 370 Nexa showrooms across the country, while Ertiga is retailed from Arena sales network.

