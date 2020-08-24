Coronavirus treatment hopes boost European stocks at open
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:00 IST
European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.3% by 0713 GMT, mirroring gains for Asian markets after the U.S. health regulator said on Sunday it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment. Technology, mining and chemical companies led the surge in early European trading, gaining more than 1.5%.
AstraZeneca Plc was up 2.1% after the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. The gains come after a lacklustre week for European equities, which were pressured by data pointing to a stalling business recovery in the euro zone amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
British telecoms company BT Group jumped 6.1% to the top of STOXX 600 after a media report that its board was preparing to defend it against takeover approaches from rivals and buyout firms.
