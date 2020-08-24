Left Menu
Development News Edition

China pledges Mekong River data-sharing, details unclear

Details were not available, and it was not clear whether China would work with the 25-year-old Mekong River Commission (MRC), or if it would keep the data-sharing within its own Lancang Mekong Cooperation (LMC) organisation. "China is willing to offer more assistance within its capacity to other Lancang-Mekong countries for better utilizing water resources," Prime Minister Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by the Xinhua News Agency.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:42 IST
China pledges Mekong River data-sharing, details unclear

China's prime minister pledged on Monday to share more water management data from its portion of the Mekong River with its neighbours in Southeast Asia after U.S. criticism that it was "hoarding" water and hurting livelihoods downstream. Details were not available, and it was not clear whether China would work with the 25-year-old Mekong River Commission (MRC), or if it would keep the data-sharing within its own Lancang Mekong Cooperation (LMC) organisation.

"China is willing to offer more assistance within its capacity to other Lancang-Mekong countries for better utilizing water resources," Prime Minister Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by the Xinhua News Agency. He spoke at a video-conference summit of leaders of the six LMC members: China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Two years of record drought on the 4,350-km (2,700-mile) Mekong River have been devastating for many the 60 million people who depend on it for fishing and farming. A report published by a U.S. research company this year accused China's 11 dams on the upper stretches of the river of holding back large amounts of water during a drought last year, a finding China disputed.

China has no water treaties with the lower Mekong countries and only shares limited data during the monsoon season on flows on the upper stretch of what it calls the Lancang River. Thai government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told Reuters specifics on data-sharing would be worked out in coming months.

"Details will be discussed among relevant ministers from the six countries," he said. Downstream countries say they need more data from China to help them make plans and request adjustments in the river’s flow.

Thailand also urged the China-backed LMC, set up in 2016, to work with experts at the Mekong River Commission (MRC) when developing its information-sharing platform, the government said in a statement. Management of the Mekong has become another front in the battle for influence between China and the United States, with the U.S. ambassador to Thailand describing China as setting up the LMC as a way to set the agenda on developing the waterway.

The MRC traces its origins back to U.S. efforts to promote development during the Cold War. It works with the governments of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam to foster the sharing and sustainable development of the river and its resources. Officials at the MRC say it welcomes cooperation with the LMC and China.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meet India’s most desirable dudes

Heres unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2019 list. India has voted and made their choice. The coveted list boasts of men under 40 across various fields and industries, and the ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll www.toi...

FOCUS-Delta doubles cabin cleaners in 'pit stop' revamp, buys kits to test for germs

Delta Air Lines has doubled its staffing to handle revamped pre-flight pit stops for deeper cleaning and wants to ensure that tray tables and restroom door handles are germ-free with a new testing process, an executive told Reuters.Airlines...

Digital attacks raise fears over press freedoms in Indonesia

A spate of hacking attacks on Indonesian media that published articles critical of the governments response to the coronavirus has raised concerns over press freedom, the countrys leading journalists association said on Monday.At least four...

Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19

The company has put in place several social responsibility programs to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis A sum of 350,000 was dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19 The initiatives included mainly food and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020