Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities spurt 1 pc led by banking and financial stocks

Equity benchmark gauges closed nearly one per cent higher on Monday led by handsome gains in banking and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 16:11 IST
Equities spurt 1 pc led by banking and financial stocks
Kotak Mahindra Bank was up by 3.5 pc on Monday at Rs 1,386.10 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark gauges closed nearly one per cent higher on Monday led by handsome gains in banking and financial stocks. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 364 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 38,799 while the Nifty 50 gained by 95 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,466.

Except for Nifty IT, pharma and realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty private bank moving up by 2.4 per cent and financial service by 2 per cent. Among stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped by 3.5 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 1,386.10 per share.

IndusInd Bank gained by 3.3 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.7 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.3 per cent. State Bank of India too added gains of 1.3 per cent. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were up by 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. The other major gainers included Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel.

However, those which lost were Power Grid Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Cipla and Titan. Meanwhile, Asian shares advanced underpinned by hopes after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment option.

Japan's Nikkei reversed early losses to be up by 0.28 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained by 1.74 per cent. South Korea's Kospi climbed by 1.1 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shilpa Medicare forays into OTC segment

Drug firm&#160;Shilpa Medicare on Monday said it has forayed into over-the-counter OTC segment with the launch of ready-to-drink green tea films. The green tea film was launched after doing rigorous research and development of the green tea...

Cricket South Africa calls Kallis jewel in their crown

With all-rounder Jacques Kallis becoming the latest inductee into the ICC Crickets Hall of Fame, Cricket South Africa CSA said that the former Proteas cricketer is a jewel in their crown. Kallis was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame along ...

Work afoot to create a new, inclusive economy for South Africans: President

While COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on South Africa, work is afoot to create a new, inclusive economy that will create employment and foster sustainable growth for all South Africans, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.As we work with our ...

5 drug peddlers held in Noida, Gr Noida; five kg cannabis seized

Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday after around 5 kg cannabis was allegedly found in their possession, police said. One person was held from Sector 45 in Noida by the Sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020