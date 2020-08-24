JSW Energy's Director Finance Jyoti Kumar Agarwal resigns

JSW Energy on Monday said its Director (Finance) Jyoti Kumar Aggarwal has put in his papers. "Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director has tendered his resignation from the Company as he has decided to pursue carrier opportunities outside the Company," it said in a BSE filing.

Accordingly, he will step down from the Directorship (Director - Finance) and as Key Managerial Personnel (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on September 15, 2020, it added. The company will announce the appointment of his successor in due course.

Consequently, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code of Conduct) with immediate effect up to and including Wednesday, August 26, 2020.