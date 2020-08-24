Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as SBI's managing director
The State Bank of India on Monday said Ashwani Bhatia has taken charge as its managing director. He would be holding this position up to the date of his superannuation, that is May 31, 2022, the bank said. Prior to this, Bhatia was the managing director and CEO of SBI Funds Management.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:13 IST
The State Bank of India on Monday said Ashwani Bhatia has taken charge as its managing director. Bhatia is the fourth MD of SBI, with Dinesh Khara, Arijit Basu and C S Setty being the other three.
He will be responsible for the IT and Stressed Assets Resolution Group (SARG)in the new role, the bank said in a release. He would be holding this position up to the date of his superannuation, that is May 31, 2022, the bank said.
Prior to this, Bhatia was the managing director and CEO of SBI Funds Management. Before joining SBI Funds Management, he was working as chief general manager, corporate centre in SBI, where he was responsible for revamping the credit structure and processes of the bank.
He has held key positions in the bank, including chief general manager - SME, general manager (heading retail operations of Haryana, HP, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Chandigarh) and various others in network banking, credit, investment banking and asset management..
