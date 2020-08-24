Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan tells Taobao e-commerce site to re-register or leave island

Taiwan treats investment from foreign countries differently to that from China, with far more stringent rules for Chinese firms. The investment commission of Taiwan's Economics Ministry said on Monday Taobao Taiwan was operated by a British-registered company called Claddagh Venture Investment, which it said was in effect controlled by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Alibaba owns the wildly popular main Taobao platform in China. The commission was also concerned about information security as user data was sent back to China, it said, adding that Taobao Taiwan had been fined T$410,000 ($13,961) and had six months to either withdraw its investment or re-register.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:19 IST
Taiwan tells Taobao e-commerce site to re-register or leave island
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (Taobao Taiwan)

Taiwan gave e-commerce site Taobao Taiwan six months to re-register as Chinese-backed rather than foreign or leave the island, in the government's latest shot against Chinese firms.

Taiwan has stepped up oversight of Chinese investments and the operations of Chinese tech firms on the island and last week said it planned to stop local sales of Chinese internet television streaming services, though it didn't plan to block them. Taiwan treats investment from foreign countries differently to that from China, with far more stringent rules for Chinese firms.

The investment commission of Taiwan's Economics Ministry said on Monday Taobao Taiwan was operated by a British-registered company called Claddagh Venture Investment, which it said was in effect controlled by China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Alibaba owns the wildly popular main Taobao platform in China.

The commission was also concerned about information security as user data was sent back to China, it said, adding that Taobao Taiwan had been fined T$410,000 ($13,961) and had six months to either withdraw its investment or re-register. "We do not consider the company as foreign investment," commission spokesman Su Chi-Yun told Reuters. "They will have to decide whether to disinvest or rectify their investment."

The company should have registered as a Chinese investment but came in as foreign since "it's more convenient", he added. Claddagh's Taiwan office expressed regret at the move and said it had received no formal notification from the government, but said it respected the decision and would "carry out rectification as soon as possible". It did not give details.

It said Taobao Taiwan, launched last year, is an entirely different company from Taobao China and does not come under the Alibaba group. Alibaba said it was "not in a position to comment".

Claddagh is registered in the British town of Altrincham. Su said even if Taobao chose to register as Chinese investment in Taiwan, it could still fall foul of rules barring Chinese companies from sectors vital to its business model, such as third-party payment processing or advertising.

($1=29.3680 Taiwan dollars)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Uzbekistan review implementation of initiatives to boost ties

India and Uzbekistan on Monday reviewed the implementation of various key projects as well as initiatives including the status of negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties. The review was carried out at the first...

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities revealed, get other latest updates

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. Fans have been waiting for the third season of Mindhunter since Season 2 was streamed on August 16, 2019.Fans are highly waiting for the renewal of Mindhunter Seaso...

Reports: Chargers WR Williams nursing shoulder injury

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is considered week-to-week after sustaining a sprained right shoulder during Sundays practice, multiple media outlets reported. ESPNs Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Williams is expecte...

German doctors say tests indicate Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned

German doctors treating Russia opposition figure Alexei Navalny at a Berlin hospital said on Monday that medical examinations indicated he was poisoned before collapsing on a plane in Russia last week.Navalny, a critic of Russian President ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020