Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks start the week strong on virus treatment hopes

"But we're in this mid-summer volume vacuum, where the path of least resistance is higher." Spain's Grifols, one of the world's top producers of treatments based on human plasma, gained 1.6%. AstraZeneca Plc rose 2.1% after the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company, while AstraZeneca marked further progress in the vaccine's production.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:37 IST
European stocks start the week strong on virus treatment hopes

European stocks marked their best day in nearly two weeks on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases stalling an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 1.6% higher, after the U.S. health regulator said on Sunday it authorised the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment. The day's gains came after a lacklustre week for regional stocks, as a mix of low trading volumes, middling economic data and an uptrend in COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment.

"The weekend's vaccine news is at the fore," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities. "But we're in this mid-summer volume vacuum, where the path of least resistance is higher." Spain's Grifols, one of the world's top producers of treatments based on human plasma, gained 1.6%.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 2.1% after the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company, while AstraZeneca marked further progress in the vaccine's production. Oil and gas was the best performing European sector, adding some 3.4% as crude prices gained on weather-related disruptions to supply.

Automobile, chemical and bank stocks also rose more than 2%. British telecoms company BT Group jumped around 7% after a media report that its board was preparing to defend it against takeover approaches from rivals and buyout firms.

UK government data showed on Friday the average number of people that one COVID-19 infected person will pass the virus on to had risen and may now be above 1, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing. Similarly, Germany, France and Spain have seen a surge in virus cases, with their leaders looking at tightening travel restrictions.

"The way we're looking at the COVID narrative seems to be changing. The market is looking at a better situation in terms of hospitalisation and death rates," Temperton said. Travel stocks were among the few percentage decliners for the day, as a rise in virus cases kept a recovery in the sector on shaky ground.

But Easyjet and Ryanair rose more than 3.5% each after brokerage UBS said it continued to prefer European airlines which are more focused on domestic markets rather than international ones, due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Video app TikTok said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump administrations efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by Chinas ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not...

Telcos seek service tax waiver on AGR dues

Telecom operators body COAI has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on adjusted gross revenue AGR dues to be paid to the government. The telecom operators have been paying service tax and then GST under the rever...

Myanmar, Japan agree to reopen borders to each other's citizens

Myanmar and Japan have agreed to reopen borders for expatriates and other long-term residents as soon as early September, relaxing travel restrictions that were imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu K...

New rules for Santa's grotto as trainees prepare for COVID Christmas

Trainee Santas in Britain are learning how to make traditional grottos COVID-safe this year, with festive red velvet masks, spaced seating and a contact-free transfer of gift to child.London entertainment company Ministry of Fun has been ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020