IEX board accepts resignation of MD & CEO Rajiv Srivastava

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday said its board of directors have accepted resignation of its Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Srivastava. The company has given Satyanarayan Goel the additional charge of Managing Director and CEO.

"Board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. August 24, 2020 has approved the resignation of Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director & CEO of the company, who has tendered his resignation on August 24, 2020 from the board of the company, due to his personal reasons," a BSE filing said. Accordingly, Srivastava ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the company with immediate effect from August 24, 2020, it added.

Goel, non-executive chairman of the board, has been given additional charge of Managing Director and CEO of the company for an interim period with immediate effect by the board, the filing said. Goel was the Managing Director & CEO of the company from January 21, 2014 to July 20, 2019.