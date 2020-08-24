Left Menu
Thailand's LED TV manufacturer Treeview forays into Indian market

QThree Ventures is an Indian electronics trading company. It plans to get into production of electronic appliances and has recently entered into a JV with ABAJ TECHPARK in Gujarat to manufacture Treeview TVs in India, the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:58 IST
Thailand's LED TV manufacturer Treeview forays into Indian market

Thailand-based LED TV and appliances manufacturer Treeview has forayed into Indian market in partnership with QThree Ventures by introducing its range of smart Android HD TV. The company partnered with QThree Ventures to introduce its range of products in India, Middle East, European and select African countries, it said in a statement.

Treeview has also roped in Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador in India, and targetting metro and tier-II, III and IV cities with its line-up of products. "Given our expertise and experience in the Indian consumer electronics market, we understand that Treeview has packed in a host of features that provides consumers with the latest technology at extremely competitive prices," QThree Ventures Founder & CEO Jubin Peter said.

According to the company, people are now gradually shifting towards smart TVs with rich features and are opting for bigger TV screens. "In an environment where consumption of affordable technology is on a rise, we will invest in developing the brand's appliance range in our Joint Venture Factory," it said, adding that it plans to introduce theatre sized Laser TVs which will give a theatre experience to a consumer at home.

Treeview has introduced a series of smart televisions ranging from 32 to 75 inches and will expand its range soon by including frameless televisions of up to 96 inches, it added. Established in 2001, Treeview is the largest manufacturer of LED TVs in Thailand and exports lifestyle products to over 30 countries across the world. QThree Ventures is an Indian electronics trading company.

It plans to get into production of electronic appliances and has recently entered into a JV with ABAJ TECHPARK in Gujarat to manufacture Treeview TVs in India, the statement. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, shipments of TVs in the Indian market grew by 15 per cent to 15 million units in 2019.

