Teletrac Navman announces release of next-generation solution TN360

Teletrac Navman, the global market leader in telematics technology, today announces the release of its next-generation solution TN360. Powered by artificial intelligence, TN360 delivers telematics functionalities in real-time, providing businesses with simplified, smart, predictive and actionable insights.

"The digital transformation of the mobile asset and fleet management space has only just begun," says Jens Meggers, President of Teletrac Navman. "Artificial intelligence, scalable cloud technology, real-time computer vision sensors and easy-to-use smart data analysis are completely changing the telematics market. We are at a pivotal step in the industry, digitising vertical industries unlike any time before."

Traditional telematics systems rely mostly on GPS and motion sensors as they collect a narrow set of data-points, centred on location, diagnostics and routing. These systems process linear calculations and produce important but limited feedback. TN360 uses a scalable cloud ecosystem that connects data from sensors, cameras, mobile and third-party applications in real-time and translates raw signals into context.

The ability to capture, connect and process robust amounts of data with immediacy will transform telematics from a two-dimensional map application to a powerful real-time sensor network producing insights for a three-dimensional world.

While previous generations of telematics platforms aimed at eliminating paper-based reporting and processes, they required users to spend an excessive amount of time analysing digital reports to identify opportunities for improvement. Through AI, TN360 removes that analysis period for its users. It allows managers to take corrective action as soon as impactful outliers occur. The platform enables business operations to recognise patterns of efficiency in order to highlight opportunities in areas like route planning, logistic workflows, maintenance, driver behaviour, compliance and fuel management. Users can quickly receive business intelligence metrics simply by asking a question of TN360's smart AI engine with voice-command technology, eliminating the challenge of traditional data analytics.

"Our goal is – and always has been – to simplify mobile asset and fleet management for our customers," said Andrew Rossington, Vice President of Technology, Teletrac Navman. "We built TN360 with an AI-first approach on the latest technology stack, delivering a paradigm-shifting product. We use this technology to process the masses of data collected and turn this into real answers. The platform converts data into decisions."

Teletrac Navman's next-generation TN360 solution marks the next phase of digital transformation in the mobile asset and fleet management market. It serves as a nexus for data collection across all integrated systems such as engine information, driver behaviour, camera sensors, temperature sensors as well as information connected via third party systems. Powered by AI, TN360 collects this information, constantly processing the ever-changing landscape, predicting critical insights to make an immediate impact on safety, compliance and efficiency.

TN360 is available immediately in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Global ordering and availability in Mexico and South America will follow in Q4 2020.