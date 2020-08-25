Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's forays into hospital nutrition segment with Celevida Maxx in India

Malnourished patients need a ready source of energy that can be easily absorbed with high protein thereby helping stabilize the rapid weight loss that is seen in conditions like cancer. Celevida Maxx contains vegetarian ingredients, no added sugar and comes in two flavors, Orange and Strawberry, Dr Reddys said..

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:58 IST
Dr Reddy's forays into hospital nutrition segment with Celevida Maxx in India

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday announced its entry into the hospital nutrition segment with the launch of 'Celevida Maxx' in India. It is a unique addition to Dr Reddys nutrition portfolio and is designed to help manage the nutritional needs of Cancer, Critical Care and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients in India, a press release from the company said.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddys Laboratories said, "We are pleased to foray into the hospital nutrition segment in India. With Celevida Maxx, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the nutrition segment and continue making a positive impact on patients lives." Dr Reddy's Celevida Maxx contains a unique triple action formula of high protein, high omega 3 fatty acids to help tackle the problem of inflammation and Astaxanthin, which is clinically proven to support immunity. According to the drug maker, a single serving of Celevida Maxx has been designed keeping patient compliance in mind.

It offers high protein in a single serve of 33 gms, with medium chain triglycerides (MCT) that get easily absorbed in the body and readily provide energy. Malnourished patients need a ready source of energy that can be easily absorbed with high protein thereby helping stabilize the rapid weight loss that is seen in conditions like cancer.

Celevida Maxx contains vegetarian ingredients, no added sugar and comes in two flavors, Orange and Strawberry, Dr Reddys said..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump Jr urges Americans to reject 'radicals' and re-elect his father as president

Launching a blistering attack on the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trumps eldest son has urged Americans to reject the radicals who want to drag America into the dark and re-elect his father who h...

Hong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures

Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would ease some coronavirus measures from Aug. 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cas...

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that it is not about a post but about the country that matters most. A day after a st...

Roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur, policeman killed

A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020