Dr Reddy's forays into hospital nutrition segment with Celevida Maxx in India

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday announced its entry into the hospital nutrition segment with the launch of 'Celevida Maxx' in India. It is a unique addition to Dr Reddys nutrition portfolio and is designed to help manage the nutritional needs of Cancer, Critical Care and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients in India, a press release from the company said.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddys Laboratories said, "We are pleased to foray into the hospital nutrition segment in India. With Celevida Maxx, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the nutrition segment and continue making a positive impact on patients lives." Dr Reddy's Celevida Maxx contains a unique triple action formula of high protein, high omega 3 fatty acids to help tackle the problem of inflammation and Astaxanthin, which is clinically proven to support immunity. According to the drug maker, a single serving of Celevida Maxx has been designed keeping patient compliance in mind.

It offers high protein in a single serve of 33 gms, with medium chain triglycerides (MCT) that get easily absorbed in the body and readily provide energy. Malnourished patients need a ready source of energy that can be easily absorbed with high protein thereby helping stabilize the rapid weight loss that is seen in conditions like cancer.

Celevida Maxx contains vegetarian ingredients, no added sugar and comes in two flavors, Orange and Strawberry, Dr Reddys said..