Meet Every Marketer's New Best Friend - Raman; Netcore's AI Engine to Help Maximize Revenues & Retention

Raman helps predict app churn, deploys personalized product recommendations, & optimizes campaign content, send-times, and channels at a unique customer-level MUMBAI, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions, a global leader in SaaS-based Intelligent Omnichannel Personalization and Marketing Automation, today announced the much-awaited launch of its AI Engine, Raman, and its mascot. And, also comes with a suite of industry-leading capabilities to help marketers turbocharge marketing efficiency and achieve their KPIs with actionable insights based on accurate predictions on user actions, interests, and intents.

This latest martech disruption, further strengthens Netcore's stance as an AI-first-marketing platform leader. Raman now promises to be every digital and mobile marketer's go-to guru, simplifying their lives, and allowing them to focus more on marketing strategy. Raman: Humanizing AI for Marketers & Benefiting Leading Brands Raman is hard at work - 24/7 - crunching large quantities of customer and campaign performance data, identifying hidden behavioral patterns, highlighting anomalies (positive and negative), and recommending corrective actions. His granular insights give marketers a complete picture on the 'what', 'why', and 'what next best action to perform' - relevant to their digital and mobile marketing strategy.

For instance; Raman offers real-time insights on key metrics such as - Overall revenue, Average Revenue Per Paying User (ARPPU), Uninstalls, etc. He then explains 'why' any of these metrics rose or fell by highlighting the most probable factors. Raman then closes the loop by recommending the next best course of action that a marketer must take to further improve or remedy a metric. Leading brands are already witnessing an uptick in their marketing efforts with Raman on their team. TVS Credit has increased user retention by over 26% with Raman's predictive app churn insights. They were then able to instantly re-engage 'the most likely to churn' users with personalized app push notification campaigns. Similarly, a leading sporting goods retailer in the Middle East has uplifted app user retention by 2X.

Raman has helped Kotak Securities increase their email open rates by 25% by optimizing campaign send-times. While Raman's dynamic email delivery helped e-commerce major, Myntra, increase open rates by 60%. Additionally, Raman also powers the entire suite of AI capabilities across Netcore's products. He helps optimize omnichannel marketing campaigns, deliver 1:1 product recommendations and content personalization across websites, apps, and other marketing channels, and improves primary inbox email deliverability - all at incredible speed and scale.

