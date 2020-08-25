Left Menu
Dr Reddy's enters hospital nutrition segment with launch of product for critically ill patients

The Hyderabad-based company said it has 'Celevida Maxx' which is designed to help manage the nutritional needs of cancer, critical care and chronic obstructive poulmonary disease (COPD) patients. “With Celevida Maxx, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the nutrition segment and continue making a positive impact on patients' lives," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chief Executive Officer Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) M V Ramana said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:55 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has forayed into hospital nutrition segment in the country with the launch of a new nutrition drink for people suffering with critical illnesses. The Hyderabad-based company said it has 'Celevida Maxx' which is designed to help manage the nutritional needs of cancer, critical care and chronic obstructive poulmonary disease (COPD) patients.

“With Celevida Maxx, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the nutrition segment and continue making a positive impact on patients' lives," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chief Executive Officer Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) M V Ramana said in a statement. The drug firm said Celevida Maxx contains a triple action formula of high protein, high omega 3 fatty acids to help tackle the problem of inflammation and Astaxanthin, which is clinically proven to support immunity. Cancer is the second most common cause of death in India and the estimated number of people living with the disease is around 22.5 lakh, it said.

It is noted that, the prevalence of malnutrition in Cancer patients is as high as 80 per cent and up to 78 per cent in critical care patients. As a result, patients suffer further complications like fatigue, poor response to treatment and increased hospital stay which in turn further decreases the nutritional status of the patients. The recent guidelines on Medical Nutrition Therapy (MNT) highlight the importance of breaking the malnutrition cycle due to chronic diseases and its associated co-morbidities. Thus, compliance with the right nutrition solution plays an equally important role to meet the nutritional needs of patients, Dr Reddy's said. Last year, the company had entered the nutritional market with Celevida, a nutrition drink for diabetes patients.

