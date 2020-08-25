Great Learning launches its first TVC 'Power Ahead' focusing on Lifelong Learning

NEW DELHI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, one of India's leading EdTech companies for professional education today launched its first Television campaign, 'Power Ahead'. The campaign highlights the importance of lifelong learning and showcases how upskilling in a defined field at the right time can help professionals power ahead in their careers. It has been conceptualized and directed by celebrated ad doyens Abhijit Avasthi from Sideways and Prasoon Pandey from Corcoise Films. Through this campaign, Great Learning aims to amplify the importance of upskilling as a necessary step towards career progression in the digital economy. The advertisement emphasizes on the fact that just good performance is no longer enough for career advancement. Targeted at young professionals and college students, the ad film revolves around two friends who were once batch mates and now colleagues. One of them has raced ahead in his career to become the other's boss with the help of continuous upskilling. In a comical way, the protagonist makes the point that he is ahead in his life as he can do today, what his friend hopes to do tomorrow. The idea being, those who upskill at the right time without procrastinating will climb the career ladder faster, as superior roles require superior skills.

Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning said, "Lifelong learning is the new normal for all knowledge workers today. One cannot hope to grow in their careers without learning new skills on a regular basis. In fact, the willingness to learn and upskill is a key parameter that companies are looking for when hiring professionals today. With 'Power Ahead' we intend to encourage professionals to aim high, upskill regularly and keep themselves prepared for the big opportunities. Through this TVC, we are engaging in a dialogue with our customers, in a language and context that they will relate to - while communicating our core mission to make professionals proficient and future-ready." Abhijit Avasthi, Sideways, added, "I am really excited to lay the foundation for the Great Learning brand story. With the world changing so rapidly, in the coming years upskilling is going to be crucial for India and its workforce. Our story brings alive an absolute truth - 'growth only comes from learning' - in a relatable manner that most of us have encountered at some point. I believe in an inward looking, degree-obsessed category, this film is a breath of fresh air." Prasoon Pandey said, "It was deeply satisfying for me to work on this film because it is a really sensitive story about a great friendship in the backdrop of Career Enhancing Programmes that could actually propel friends into very different orbits." The TVC will be aired for 4-5 weeks across leading national GEC, news and sports media. The presence will be further extended by leading video platforms the digital front to reiterate the positioning of Great Learning as the go-to destination for upskilling and acquiring higher education. Great Learning has delivered over 25 million hours of transformational learning that has empowered 300,000+ learners by helping them upskill in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber security, Digital marketing etc. In March 2020, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Great Learning also launched its free learning resource, the Great Learning Academy to help professionals upskill themselves. Over 4 lakh learners have already benefited from the platform including employees from 700 leading global and Indian MNCs and PSUs as well as students from over 1,000 universities and colleges including IITs, IIMs, and NITs.

Link to the brand film. About Great Learning Great Learning is one of India's leading professional learning companies focused on upskilling working professionals and students. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking, and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, The University of Texas at Austin, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras), People's Education Society University, Bengaluru (PES University, Bengaluru) and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended mode, classroom mode and in purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world over. Having delivered over 25 million hours of transformational learning that has impacted 3,00,000+ learners from over 85 countries, Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

For more information, visit: https://www.greatlearning.in/ PWR PWR.