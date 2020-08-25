Left Menu
Development News Edition

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on August 24, 2020

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -342,011.91 RESERVE POSITION@ G.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:15 IST
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on August 24, 2020

Money Market Operations as on August 24, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 308,137.39 3.09 0.01-4.10 I. Call Money 11,065.24 3.43 1.80-4.10 II. Triparty Repo 209,100.95 3.08 2.95-3.17 III. Market Repo 87,971.20 3.07 0.01-3.35 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 325.95 3.08 2.20-3.65 II. Term Money@@ 286.00 - 3.60-3.75 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 100.00 0.50 0.50-0.50 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Mon, 24/08/2020 1 Tue, 25/08/2020 614,757.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Mon, 24/08/2020 1 Tue, 25/08/2020 202.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -614,555.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 34,526.09 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 272,543.09 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -342,011.91 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 24/08/2020 430,145.77 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 28/08/2020 429,421.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 24/08/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 31/07/2020 496,226.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. .

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 • As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. . PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises as investors await August sales data

Sterling rose slightly on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors waited for Britains August retail sales data that analysts say could lift the pound further. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successfu...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as healthcare, property shares weigh

Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and property stocks. The Hang Seng index ended down 65.36 points or 0.26 at 25,486.22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index shed 0.44 to close at 10,291.85. The sub-ind...

Most problems will be resolved if top leadership becomes accessible, Priyanka should be Congress chief: Anil Shastri

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastris son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri on Tuesday said that most problems within the party can be resolved if the top leadership in Delhi becomes accessible and demanded that Priyanka Gandhi V...

Emmy 2020 plans: Going virtual, to broadcast live from 140 locations

Executive producers of the upcoming 72nd Emmy Awards has revealed their plans on how to make the prestigious award ceremony as live and as safe as possible amid COVID-19. Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, during an interaction with Variety, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020