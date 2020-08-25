Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee pares early gains, settles 1 paisa down at 74.33 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent down at 93.18. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 78.43 points lower at 38,720.65 and broader NSE Nifty declined 31.80 points to 11,434.65.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:39 IST
Rupee pares early gains, settles 1 paisa down at 74.33 against US dollar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The rupee pared its early gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.33 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit witnessed highly volatile trade. It opened on a strong note at 74.17, but lost ground during the day and finally ended at 74.33 against the greenback, down 1 paisa over its previous close of 74.32 against the American currency.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.17 and a low of 74.51 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 percent down at 93.18.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 78.43 points lower at 38,720.65 and broader NSE Nifty declined 31.80 points to 11,434.65. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 219.07 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.27 percent to USD 45.25 per barrel.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Astral Pipes, Indias leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Ch...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise emergency plans for storage, handling of hazardous substances

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu pollution control board to finalise&#160;emergency plans&#160;for storage and handling of the hazardous substances within a month. A bench headed by...

'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot and the disaster movie The Wave, is set to direct Troll, a Norwegian monster film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is inspired by the Scandinavian legend whi...

Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020