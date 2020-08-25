Left Menu
State-owned National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Tuesday said it has adorned the outer wall of its corporate office in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with Warli paintings, a move that also generated employment for coronavirus pandemic-hit painters. NFL in a statement said that generally, the Warli painting is either made in the villages of Maharashtra or seen only in big exhibitions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:33 IST
NFL gets Warli painting on outer walls of Noida office

But, now people are able to see the painting on the outer wall of NFL.

The artwork made in bright red colour is attracting everyone. In times of COVID-19-induced economic hardships, Warli painters have also got employment from this work, it said. NFL said its efforts have not only beautified the surrounding area but have also aroused a curiosity among the people towards this painting.

The company said it has been continuously making efforts to strengthen the cleanliness drive in line with the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Campaign', and this move of the company will also give a boost to the beautification of Noida..

