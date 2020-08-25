Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3 lakh MSMEs have registered on Udyam portal since July: Official

"More than 3 lakh registrations have taken place in the months of July and August and now the speed is going up," Secretary in the MSME Ministry A K Sharma said. Sharma further emphasised that the process for registration of MSMEs through the government website is "absolutely free" and cautioned the public not to fall prey to fake websites.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:27 IST
Over 3 lakh MSMEs have registered on Udyam portal since July: Official

Over 3 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have registered in nearly two months through the new registration process on the 'Udyam' portal, a top official said on Tuesday. "More than 3 lakh registrations have taken place in the months of July and August and now the speed is going up," Secretary in the MSME Ministry A K Sharma said.

Sharma further emphasised that the process for registration of MSMEs through the government website is "absolutely free" and cautioned the public not to fall prey to fake websites. "I would also like to caution that we have been hearing that there were many fake websites which have emerged in the market claiming that they would enable the registration process," the Secretary said.

He further said that the Fund of Funds scheme will soon be rolled out. "The other scheme we are working on is the Fund of Funds scheme, most of the formalities are over and in a very short while we will go to the market and invite private equity funds and venture capital funds," Sharma said at a webinar organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May had announced Rs 50,000-crore equity infusion through Fund of Funds for MSMEs. For this purpose, a Fund of Funds with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore is to be set up to provide equity funding for MSMEs with growth potential and viability.

The Fund of Funds scheme is intended to help those businesses who are in their nascent and initial stages, where there are almost no prospects to raise funds through the help of professional corporations or venture capitalists. The scheme proposes to buy up to 15 per cent growth capital in high credit MSMEs.

Regarding the delay in outstanding payments to MSMEs, the Secretary shared that in "May, June and July, thousands of crores of rupees which were pending towards the MSME dues have been paid by government departments and central public sector enterprises". In May, Sitharaman had also said that MSMEs receivables from the government and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) will be released within 45 days. PTI RSN DRR DRR

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Frozen 3 may not have an official premiere date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. However, the movie has the absolute possibility to hit the big screens in future.The incredible success of Frozen 2 is one ...

2 militants of banned terror group held in Pak

Pakistans counter-terrorism officials have arrested two militants of the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar JuA, a splinter terrorist group of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, in the countrys Punjab province, the police said on Tuesday. According to the Coun...

MP: Duo who aired obscene content through OTT service arrested

Two directors of a firm which aired obscene films through an OTT platform were arrested by Cyber Cell of the Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday. The duo ran the over-the-top OTT platform a video streaming service with technical help from a Pa...

Slovenia domestic tourism jumps in July as foreign tourism plummets

The number of domestic tourists overnight stays in Slovenia jumped by 154.5 year-on-year in July while the number of foreign tourists overnight stays fell by 66.3, the statistics office said on Tuesday.In total, tourist overnight stays drop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020