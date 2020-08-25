Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alibaba's Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong, Shanghai HONG

The company's filing did not disclose the timetable for its public offering or how much money it hopes to raise. Ant Group operates Alipay, one of China's two dominant online payments services.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:28 IST
Alibaba's Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong, Shanghai HONG

Ant Group, the financial technology arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, on Tuesday filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what may be the largest share offering since the coronavirus pandemic began. The initial public offering will be the first dual listing on the Hong Kong exchange and Shanghai's STAR Market. The company's filing did not disclose the timetable for its public offering or how much money it hopes to raise.

Ant Group operates Alipay, one of China's two dominant online payments services. Over a billion users use Alipay to pay for purchases both online and in stores, to send money to friends and to pay bills. In the 12 months that ended in June, Ant Group tallied 118 trillion yuan (USD 17 trillion) in transaction volume. In the filing, Ant Group said it plans to use the funds raised from the listing to expand its service offerings, invest in research and development, and to expand its payments business internationally.

Ant Group was valued at USD 150 billion in a private fundraising round in 2018, making it the most valuable startup company in the world. The company posted revenue of 72.5 billion yuan (USD 10.5 billion) in the first half of this year, an increase of almost 40 per cent from the same period in 2019.

The company also runs one of the world's largest money market funds as well as Zhima Credit, a private credit rating system for its users..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Frozen 3 may not have an official premiere date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. However, the movie has the absolute possibility to hit the big screens in future.The incredible success of Frozen 2 is one ...

2 militants of banned terror group held in Pak

Pakistans counter-terrorism officials have arrested two militants of the banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar JuA, a splinter terrorist group of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, in the countrys Punjab province, the police said on Tuesday. According to the Coun...

MP: Duo who aired obscene content through OTT service arrested

Two directors of a firm which aired obscene films through an OTT platform were arrested by Cyber Cell of the Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday. The duo ran the over-the-top OTT platform a video streaming service with technical help from a Pa...

Slovenia domestic tourism jumps in July as foreign tourism plummets

The number of domestic tourists overnight stays in Slovenia jumped by 154.5 year-on-year in July while the number of foreign tourists overnight stays fell by 66.3, the statistics office said on Tuesday.In total, tourist overnight stays drop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020