Left Menu
Development News Edition

New partnership between UNEP and ReNew Power to increase access to clean, efficient energy in India

The strengthened partnership between the two parties - who signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 10th July, 2020 in Delhi - focuses on enhancing access to renewable energy and improving energy efficiency as part of the progressive strategies that India has adopted to realize its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement. ReNew Power will partner with UNEP's District Energy in CitiesInitiative as an implementation partner for renewable energy installations across India with the aim of shifting the heating and cooling sector to an energy efficient one.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:51 IST
New partnership between UNEP and ReNew Power to increase access to clean, efficient energy in India

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India's largest renewable energy company, ReNew Power, and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) have signed a partnership agreement to promote increased access to renewable energy and improved energy efficiency. The strengthened partnership between the two parties - who signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 10th July, 2020 in Delhi - focuses on enhancing access to renewable energy and improving energy efficiency as part of the progressive strategies that India has adopted to realize its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

ReNew Power will partner with UNEP's District Energy in CitiesInitiative as an implementation partner for renewable energy installations across India with the aim of shifting the heating and cooling sector to an energy efficient one. The partnership will also implement solar off-grid projects, studies, and assessments. Joint efforts will be promoted through annual events to showcase contributions to India's strategic vision on renewable energy. Renewable sources constitute about 23.6% of total installed capacity in India Source. The country had a target of 175 GW of renewables capacity by 2022, and at the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019, the Prime Minister announced an increase in the target to 450 GW.

"At ReNew, we have always believed in going beyond our business and engaging with a wide range of stakeholders on multiple issues impacting various communities across the country," said Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew Power's Chief Sustainability Officer. "Through our association with UNEP, we are looking to work on issues which have the potential to accelerate growth and bring about socio-economic change in the area of environment and clean energy." "ReNew Power is a market leader in renewable energy and has demonstrated that clean energy makes ample business sense," said Atul Bagai, Head of UNEP's India Office. "We are proud to associate with them to push the envelope when it comes to clean and viable energy solutions for multiple applications in support of the climate goals and the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda." About the UN Environment Programme: UNEP is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing, and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations. UN Environment works with governments, the private sector, civil society and with other UN entities and international organizations across the world. About ReNew: ReNew Power Private Limited is India's largest renewable energy IPP (Independent Power Producer) in terms of total energy generation capacity. It generates 5.4 GW of energy through solar and wind assets and has another 4.6 GW under various stages of development throughout the country. ReNew develops, builds, owns and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generates power for commercial and industrial customers. ReNew has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth, having nearly doubled its operational capacity between FY 2015-2018.

ReNew's broad base of equity investors include Goldman Sachs, JERA, ADIA, CPPIB, and GEF SACEF India. For more information, please visit: www.renewpower.in; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power About District Energy in Cities Initiative: It aims to support market transformation efforts in order to shift the heating and cooling sector to energy efficient and renewable energy solutions. The initiative supports local and national governments to build local know-how and implement enabling policies to accelerate investment in modern - low-carbon and climate resilient - district energy systems. In parallel, the Initiative is working with cities and industry to identify, assess and tender bankable district energy projects based on international best practice accumulated from 45 champion cities for district energy and 45 partners with decades of expertise in the sector. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...

BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBCs Promenade concerts. But a decision by ...

Wisconsin city center burns amid protests over police shooting of Black man

Arsonists set buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of unrest sparked by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by police as his three young sons looked on. Smoke...

Russia seeks collaboration with India for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V: Sources

The Russian government has reached out to India seeking a collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial here, sources said. According to government sources, the matter was discussed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020