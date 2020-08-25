Left Menu
Sunrisers Hyderabad closes all sponsorship slots for IPL 2020

IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday said it has closed all sponsorship slots for the Indian Premier League 2020, scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:30 IST
IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday said it has closed all sponsorship slots for the Indian Premier League 2020, scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE. "Sunrisers Hyderabad has closed all sponsorship slots for IPL 2020. Leading the line-up of principal sponsors is JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. The cement brand was signed as title sponsor earlier this year," Sunrisers Hyderabad said in a statement.

The franchise team said that as a title sponsor, JK Lakshmi Cement logo will be carried on jersey front. "Ralco Tyres and Valvoline are other principal sponsors and their logos will be carried on the back and right upper chest on the front of jersey, respectively." Jio, TCL, Dream 11, Jai Raj Steel, Nerolac and Colgate have all signed on as partners for the latest IPL season with their logos and branding set to be prominently displayed on the team's match kits, the company added. Other advertisers include Tyka, Fancode, IB Cricket and Double Horse.

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K Shanmugam said, "The interest from sponsors has been incredibly positive and encouraging in spite of the tough times." Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL this year will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10..

