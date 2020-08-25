J-K agri dept to hold e-auction of saffron

The agriculture department in Jammu and Kashmir is planning to hold online auction of saffron produced in the valley through a portal to ensure that buyers across India have access to the quality product, officials said on Tuesday. "The Department of Agriculture under the aegis of India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC), contemplates to promote trading of GI-tagged Kashmir saffron through pan-India e-Auction portal created in collaboration with NSE-IT, with a sole aim to assure buyers have access to quality Kashmir saffron," one of the officials said. The department has asked saffron growers of the Kashmir valley and buyers across the country to register themselves as traders at saffroneauctionindia.com, they said adding this will ensure hassle free e-trading.