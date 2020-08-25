Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on NSE for change in compensation policy without regulator's nod

The change in the policy resulted in encashment of accumulated ordinary leaves for NSE's former managing directors and chief executive officers -- Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna -- above the limit of 360 days granted by the exchange without taking Sebi's prior nod, an order said. According to Sebi, this led to non-compliance with the provisions of the SECC or  Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:27 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on NSE for change in compensation policy without regulator's nod

Sebi on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the National Stock Exchange for making changes in compensation policy for senior management level people without taking prior approval from the markets regulator. The change in the policy resulted in encashment of accumulated ordinary leaves for NSE's former managing directors and chief executive officers -- Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna -- above the limit of 360 days granted by the exchange without taking Sebi's prior nod, an order said.

According to Sebi, this led to non-compliance with the provisions of the SECC or  Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations. "The noticee (National Stock Exchange), being the leading regulated stock exchange in India, should have set higher standards of compliance which is found missing in the present case," Sebi said.

"Further, the material brought on record shows that the failure of taking prior approval from Sebi before making a change in its policy which was approved by the Compensation Committee/ NSE Board of NSE on November 26, 2012 may be a single instance but, it has led to violation on repeated instances...," the order said. The instances include encashment of accumulated ordinary leave by Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna over and above the limit of 360 days at the time of his retirement and her resignation, respectively, it added.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had received a letter from Ministry of Finance regarding a news report which referring to the NSE's annual report stated that Ramkrishna earned about Rs 44 crore in a period of three years during which she held the position at the exchange and that she earned Rs 23 crore as total remuneration in the last eight months of her tenure. She was a former MD and CEO of the exchange.

Based on the reference from the ministry, Sebi initiated an examination of the matter. Under the NSE policy, leave encashment of up to 360 days is permitted for an employee.

However, on comparing the approved compensation and actual gross compensation paid for the period of eight months and two days to Ramkrishna for the financial year 2016-2017, Sebi observed that the NSE board on the basis of the recommendation of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee permitted an additional encashment of 168 days. The extra remuneration paid to Ramkrishna on account of encashment of this additional 168 days of leave was Rs 1.54 crore, as per Sebi.

Sebi said such nature of default with regard to non-adherence to guidelines prescribed under the SECC Regulations as observed in this case would compromise the regulatory framework and should be dealt with by imposing monetary penalty so as to send an effective message to the market participants as a whole. Accordingly, Sebi decided to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the NSE.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two-wheelers neither luxury nor sin goods, merit GST rate revision: FM

Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an industry interaction on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by CII, which was also issued by the finance m...

AR Rahman to present ZEE5's original film 'Atkan Chatkan'

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced that music composer AR Rahman has come on board as a presenter for their upcoming original film Atkan Chatkan. Touted as a rhythmic tale about hope and burning desire, the movie will start stream...

Amputee fashion show in Japan features Paralympic athletes

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the Amputee Venus Show which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games. With the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year...

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020