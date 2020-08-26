Left Menu
Development News Edition

After private pensions, Peru`s congress turns to public funds for COVID-19 relief

Peru's Congress approved a law on Tuesday that allows citizens to partially draw down their contributions to the state pension fund, a few months after doing the same with the private system and despite fierce opposition from the government. With 106 votes in favor, three against and 15 abstentions, the fractured, opposition-dominated chamber gave the go-ahead for Social Security Office (ONP) affiliates to withdraw up to $4,300 ($1,200) to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 26-08-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 02:02 IST
After private pensions, Peru`s congress turns to public funds for COVID-19 relief
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Peru's Congress approved a law on Tuesday that allows citizens to partially draw down their contributions to the state pension fund, a few months after doing the same with the private system and despite fierce opposition from the government.

With 106 votes in favor, three against and 15 abstentions, the fractured, opposition-dominated chamber gave the go-ahead for Social Security Office (ONP) affiliates to withdraw up to $4,300 ($1,200) to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The law will now pass to President Martin Vizcarra to enact or revise, but government has already warned it will appeal to the country`s constitutional court to tear it up.

Presidency sources say the measure could cost the government coffers up to 13.280 billion soles ($3.7 billion dollars), at a time when the copper-producing nation is facing its worst economic decline in a century. Last week, lawmakers rejected an alternative government proposal for a lower payout for ONP affiliates.

Several countries in the region have sought to tap private and publicly held pension funds amid economic hardship. In Chile, a move to release 10% of the country's privately held funds was staunchly opposed by government but has provided the floundering economy with a brief injection of liquidity. Peru's congress approved a law to withdraw up to 25% of private pension funds in April, an initiative that the government also opposed amid warnings it would skew the economy and push up borrowing costs.

Peru's private system was obligatory for all citizens when it was introduced in 1992, but more recently, Peruvians have been given the choice between joining a state-run pensions system or the private system. At present, the former has 7 million affiliates while the latter has 4.7 million. Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reached 600,043 in Peru on Monday. The country has the second highest number of infections in Latin America, after Brazil, and official data shows the number of deceased at 27,813.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Ambrane Pulse smartwatch with 10-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cooler weather helps battle against California wildfires; 4 missing

Cooler weather helped firefighters battle some of the largest and most ferocious wildfires in California history on Tuesday as authorities searched for four missing people in one blaze. Containment ticked up on the second and third largest ...

Former U.S. VP Gore says Trump is putting 'knee on the neck of democracy'

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of trying to put his knee on the neck of democracy by undermining mail-in voting and sowing doubts, without evidence, about the integrity of the Nov. 3 election.He...

Canada court blocks release of more documents to Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

A Canadian court blocked Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request for the release of more documents related to her arrest in 2018, court documents released on Tuesday said. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver In...

South Asians for Biden apologises for slanderous tweet against Nikki Haley

Indian-American politics during a bitter electoral season took an ugly turn on Tuesday when the South Asians for Biden launched a smear social media campaign against Republican politician Nikki Haley over her remarks a day earlier that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020