Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stutters before Powell's speech as economic concerns mount

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday as traders braced for U.S. data expected to show a slowdown in durable goods orders and a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The greenback took a hit after data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence tumbled to the lowest in more than six years due to concern about the coronavirus-induced job losses.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 05:58 IST
FOREX-Dollar stutters before Powell's speech as economic concerns mount

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Wednesday as traders braced for U.S. data expected to show a slowdown in durable goods orders and a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The greenback took a hit after data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence tumbled to the lowest in more than six years due to concern about the coronavirus-induced job losses. Traders will look to Powell's speech on Thursday at the annual Jackson Hole retreat to determine what steps the Fed is willing to take to safeguard a fragile economic recovery.

"I expect Powell to use forward guidance to send a dovish message that rates will remain low for a long time, which feeds into dollar weakness," said Minori Uchida, head of global market research at MUFG Bank in Tokyo. "You could say we are in a long-term correction of excessive dollar strength."

Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.1833 in Asia on Wednesday following a 0.4% decline in the previous session. The British pound bought $1.3149 having risen 0.7% against the dollar on Tuesday.

Sterling has managed to shrug off a lack of progress in trade negotiations between Britain and the European Union. The dollar bought 0.9082 Swiss franc, close to the lowest in more than five years against the safe harbour currency.

The dollar managed to hold onto slim gains against the yen , last trading at 106.35. Powell's speech at Jackson Hole - held online due to the coronavirus outbreak - is by far the biggest event of the week, but the data calendar leading up to Thursday has been discouraging.

Data later on Wednesday are forecast to show growth in U.S. durable goods orders slowed in July, following from the U.S. consumer confidence report for August, which fell to the lowest since May 2014 - highlighting policymakers' concerns about the economy. Investors in Asia will closely monitor the yuan when it opens trade to see if the Chinese currency continues to ride a wave of optimism after Washington and Beijing affirmed their trade deal.

Trading in other currencies could be subdued due to a lack of major economic releases during the Asian session. The Australian dollar edged up to $0.7205 but is likely to remain in a narrow range as markets monitor a coronavirus outbreak in the state of Victoria.

The New Zealand dollar last bought $0.6555.

TRENDING

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea orders striking doctors back to work amid surge in coronavirus cases

South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises like the coron...

Rays' Glasnow fans 13 in win over Orioles

Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 batters over seven innings, and Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot hit consecutive homers in the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow 1-1 turned...

Murray, Jokic keep Nuggets alive vs. Jazz

Jamal Murray had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Nikola Jokic had 31 points, as the Denver Nuggets stayed alive with a 117-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first round series near Orlan...

Cricket-'Buck' Rogers named new coach of Victoria

Former Australia test opener Chris Buck Rogers was named head coach of Victoria on Wednesday, charged with returning the powerhouse state to the top of Sheffield Shield cricket. Rogers, who was handed a two-year deal, scored more than 25,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020